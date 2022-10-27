Support shown for Pat Hotovy

To the citizens of Nebraska’s Twenty-fourth Legislative District:

In November the voters of Nebraska 24th Legislative District have a choice to make as to who their state senator will be beginning in January of 2023. The district is fortunate in that the two candidates for the legislative seat are each reputable people. However, a choice between the two has to be made. I will vote for Pat Hotovy.

My vote for Pat and my decision to provide this letter of endorsement is based more upon my knowledge of what the job requires than upon my personal relationship with Pat Hotovy. During my eight years representing the 24th district, I served for four years as the Education Committee Chair and two years as Speaker of Legislature. My time in the Legislature, in addition to my positions of leadership, gave me a point for observation and exposure to legislative experiences that allowed me to see and work with effective leaders.

There are at least four traits I believe to be most essential to good leadership. First, is integrity. The citizens of the 24th district want to be represented by someone who will set a good example, who will be honest, fair, and communicative. Second, is open mindedness. There are very few issues during a legislative session that are black or white. Most issues carry with them a number of “other sides” to the story. Effective representation requires listening, studying, keeping the best interest of the 24th district in mind while at the same time realizing they are a “state senator” responsible for making state law. Third, a good senator will have to be trusted by their staff, fellow senators, the Governor’s representatives, the lobby, and most importantly, by the citizens of the 24th district. Trust is not given but earned and it takes time. Fourth, good leadership requires making difficult decisions for what you believe are the right reasons; yet, knowing full well the decision may come under intense scrutiny and criticism. Demonstrated integrity, a recognized willingness to listen, and earned trust won’t make difficult decisions easier to make. However, they will help the senator and the citizen better deal with their differences.

Pat is a registered republican and a moderate conservative; however, aside from political affiliation or positions, my experience tells me to look for much more in who I vote for. Based on what I believe it requires to be an effective state senator, Pat has my vote.

Respectfully submitted,

Greg Adams, York, former Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature