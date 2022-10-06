Supply chain discussion important business

Last Thursday’s Sip & Stroll event was a huge success. There were over 400 tickets redeemed at check-in and the vibrancy in Downtown York was a direct reflection of that.

Throughout this week, I have had business owners comment their attendance was way up this year and they saw so many new people. Ticket holders have stopped by to say how much they enjoyed the evening and are looking forward to bringing new people with them next year.

I want to thank all the businesses who hosted guests for the evening. In addition, I want to thank Amy Fraser with York University for taking our music idea from several months ago and helping us put together the entertainment that took place throughout the downtown. I would love to see this continue to grow and be a strong part of this annual event.

Supply Chain Workshop/Member Connection Time will take place October 28. Join the Chamber and York County Development Corporation on Friday, October 28 from 1-4 p.m. at York’s Holthus Convention Center for a time of conversation and education on supply chain struggles and solutions. We have invited two speakers to discuss the struggles we have all experienced over the last two years and solutions to help us in the future. Also, we will host a panel discussion to hear from our members on how they have been coping with their supply chain disruptions and tips to help ease the stress in the future.Members are invited to bring their lunch at noon for a time to chat and connect with other members. Cost: Free to members; $25 to non-members. RSVP to sarahd@yorkchamber.org by October 21.

The Chamber Team is working with over 60 of its members to plan for this year’s Downtown Trick Or Treating, scheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 26 from 3 to 5 p.m. There will be small treats for the children as they make their way through the downtown area. In an effort to assist families, we have created four zones with parking regions noted. The York University volleyball team will once again assist us as crossing guards throughout the area. Downtown Trick or Treating will take place rain or shine in York, Wednesday, October 26. See you then!

The annual Salute To Educators is set for Friday, November 4. The popular event connecting the community with area education professionals will be held at Chances R from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be complimentary appetizers for those attending (while supplies last) as well as raffle prizes supporting the Chamber Scholarship Program. Join the Chamber and the Ambassadors as we show our appreciation to the educators of York County for the quality education, they provide our students. See you at Chances R for Business After Hours Salute to Educators Friday, November 4.

We are excited to enter into the holiday season and plan to again offer our annual Holiday Rewards Program beginning November 17. The holiday rewards program is a great way to entice shoppers to shop local. Consumers will have the opportunity to bring their receipts from Chamber businesses to the Chamber Office and be entered into a drawing that will take place on December 14 for Chamber Check Cards. We always have a great response from our local and out of town shoppers!

Small Business Saturday is set November 26. Yes, it is that time of year again and just like in prior years, the Chamber will again be coordinating shopping reward bags. The reward bags include a gift card, gift certificate or Chamber Check Card, to be used at area businesses. Stay tuned as we get more information out soon.

In closing, I want to offer a few words in honor of Jack Vincent. Over the years, Jack Vincent has been a constant with the Chamber. Prior to his retirement, his business was always an active member of the organization. In 2005, Jack was crowned Yorkfest King and it was an honor that he was very proud of and just one of several honors that he was blessed with. In 1995 along with his beloved wife Jean, the Chamber awarded them the Community Service Award. In 2007, Jack received the Chamber Service award and in 2016, he was honored with the Hub Foster Award. Jack served as a Chamber Ambassador for several years and was named Ambassador of the year for 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2007. The Chamber is thankful for the years of service Jack has given to the organization and to the community of York. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jean and the entire Vincent family.