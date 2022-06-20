Summer vacations of yesteryear

It’s that time of year again...time to cram all the family in the station wagon or mini-van, and head out on the annual summer family vacation!

There are two things you should know about my family. First of all, my mom grew up in New York City so that was an automatic choice every other year where we would go. Second, the folks loved to gamble, so some sort of trip around Las Vegas was our other choice of where we would go. That didn’t leave us with that many choices when it came to picking our summer trip. I don’t recall how it fit into our choices, but we managed to go to Mount Rushmore one year. But typically, once we picked Las Vegas or NYC, the next thing was to plan on getting away. Since my dad worked several jobs at the time, it was usually when he could coordinate his schedule.

Queen Elizabeth had a bigger send-off than we did, but not by much. There was packing, then re-packing, picking the route, making various reservations and then we managed to actually leave. No matter what time my dad wanted to leave the house, it was usually off by a couple hours because of my mom. She often waited to the last moment to get going. Not because of her needs -- Mom always wondered about us kids. My sister always over-packed and my brother and I usually forgot underwear. By the time we got the station wagon packed up and said good-bye to the huge swarm of neighbors that had gathered, we were off. We usually got a few blocks away when we were back home because someone forgot something and despite careful planning, someone had to go to the bathroom.

Dad always wanted to just get to the night’s destination. Dad was usually mad at the family for putting us at least two hours behind, preventing us from stopping to see a scenic view or visit a special attraction along the way. Mom didn’t care. She was always reading a book or napping along the way. We didn’t know what we were missing. All I knew was somehow we got to wherever we were going to be that night. We rarely stopped for a meal and we had to go the bathroom whenever Dad said. Once we got to our hotel for the night (no matter what time that was), we ate dinner. We always found a restaurant we could find at home. None of this “tasting what the locals liked” for us. Breakfast was an adventure for us. Mom usually packed a skillet, the toaster and the coffee maker for the trip and then loaded up the cooler with eggs, bread, milk and sausages for breakfast. We looked like Hillbillies. But, mom managed to make us a filling breakfast each morning. The thrill of living like hobos usually wore off about the fifth day when we would break down and go to a restaurant for breakfast. Oh, the thrill of it all to have pancakes or French toast prepared by a stranger in the morning! Heaven!

Once we got to our destination, the real fun began. If it was a New York year, that meant visiting or staying with my mom’s family. My mom’s brother lived in Commack on Long Island. My Uncle Joe worked in downtown Manhattan which meant at least one trip to the city to see where he worked. It was very exciting for us. Mom immediately got her accent back and we saw so many people. Growing up in Omaha, we never saw crowds like that! We went to some of Mom’s haunts where she grew up. We stopped at the original JC Penny’s where Mom worked and rode the elevator with J. C. Penny himself. We went to the docks where Grandpa worked and tried a few famous places to eat such as The Stage Deli and Junior’s for cheesecake. I was in heaven. We had plenty of time to spend with any relative still in the area. I wish I had paid more attention at the time. There aren’t that many left in New York now, which is a shame.

If the trip was a Vegas trip, we usually stayed on the Strip in one of the fancy hotels. While Mom and Dad spent most of their time in the casinos, us kids spent our time at the pool. We managed to get to a couple of side tours on the Vegas trip. I remember one year we went to the Grand Canyon. It was amazing.

We were usually gone about two weeks and by the time it was almost over, we were all anxious to get home, sleep in our own beds and brag to our friends and neighbors about what a great time we all had. Thinking back, it was a good time. We did stuff together, saw some things that were new, ate foods we didn’t know existed and generally had a lot of fun. I feel bad for families who never travelled together. We grew stronger as a family and have memories that were, for the most part, really good.

Safe travels everyone, no matter where you go.