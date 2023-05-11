We could not have asked for a better day for the York University graduation on April 29. Our shared office “Grandson Carlos” was dressed in his suit and tie and graduation gown. I was deeply honored and proud to have been the one that he asked to “hood” him . . . something I have never done, and not seen in many years. It was a special moment . . . both exciting and bittersweet. I wished that his dad and mom could have both been there in person to see this extraordinary kid receive his degree, but I know without a doubt that they both were there in spirit. As we walked in to the Campbell Event Center, a lone cardinal was singing from one of the oak trees nearby . . . to me, a sure sign his father was watching over the event. At least, his mom was able to live-stream the ceremonies at home in Venezuela. Thank goodness for modern technology.

A graduation party was held at the Heskett House with office staff and six or seven of Carlos’s soccer teammates representing at least six different countries in attendance. I loved listening to them converse so fluently, tell jokes and stories, sing along to the salsa music, dance a little and laugh in Spanish.

It’s a good thing that Mr. Craig had smoked and cooked his briskets for 50 hours (Yes, 50!) and fixed plenty of that great, tender meat, as well as smoked turkey, because those soccer guys can put away a lot of food! Cheesy hash brown potatoes, spinach artichoke dip with homemade tortilla chips, charcuterie board, fresh spring salad and graduation cake (that someone had mistakenly ordered for the week before, but managed to get a fresh one just in time for the 29th!) quickly disappeared. There was a homemade tiramisu cake with an accidental generous helping of Kahlua for the graduate.

Thanks, Heskett’s for making the day a special one for all of us. I think it was special for everyone else, and much appreciated!

The Waco CBO will be hosting their annual Memorial Day Breakfast at the Waco Community Building on Monday, May 29 from 8 - 11 a.m. There’s always a multitude of great homemade foods available to start off your Memorial Weekend! Free will donations will be taken at the door.

The York Area Cruisers will host their first annual car show on June 17 at Harrison Park. Registration is from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. with the show running from 12 - 3 p.m. Registration is $5 with proceeds going to York Parks and Recreation. Contact Patty at 423.335.1887 for more information.

As part of Waco Days events, Saturday, June 24 offers a real treat as the Waco CBO will host an 1877 Vintage Base Ball Game. Take a trip back to 1877 where baseball was played with MUCH different rules and NO BASEBALL GLOVES! Join us at the Waco baseball Field (Hildas Avenue), and watch and learn how it USED to be played. Same rules, same equipment and the same uniforms as back then! Some spectators may even get a chance to play in the game! Two games for $5 for those 13 and older/12 and under free. Games start at 4:30 p.m., and bring a lawn chair just in case. Concessions will be available.

Mr. Kirshenbaum will be making a transfer from Madonna Rehab in Omaha this Thursday to Litzenberg Memorial in Central City, which is much closer to York, while he awaits an opening here in the York area. I will keep you posted.

For your calendars:

• May 13 -- Peyton Parker Lane All-Inclusive Playground Grand Opening - Mincks Park 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

• May 14 -- York High School Graduation - York City Auditorium 2 p.m.

• May 18 -- VIBE @ 5 - FIllman Insurance Agency celebrating 100 years of insurance service to York! 4:30 -6 p.m.

• May 29 -- Waco Community Betterment Annual Memorial Day Breakfast - Waco Community Building 8 -11 a.m.

• June 2-3 -- Daylight Donuts Waystation Grand Opening - Celebrate National Donut Day

• June 6 -- Kid’s Russia to America Camp - Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park

• June 10 -- Citywide Garage Sales - Henderson

• June 11-17 -- York University Soulquest - Campuswide

• June 16 -- Annual York Chamber Golf Tournament - York Country Club

• June 17 -- York Area Cruisers 1st Annual Car Show - Harrison Park

• June 23-24 -- Waco Days - Waco Citywide

• June 24 -- “Fun Facts & Stories of Henderson’s Past” Luncheon and Presentation - Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park

• July 3 -- Annual Firecracker Frenzy Event - York County Fairgrounds 9:30 p.m.

• July 7 -- York Duke Boys Basketball Golf Scramble Fundraiser - York Country Club 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. (levi.loofe@yorkdukes.org for more information)