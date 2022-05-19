Summer is here and York has a lot happening

Last night, Rustic Dry Goods hosted the Chamber’s next VIBE @ 5. There was a ton of activity that took place right across the street from our office. The Chamber’s VIBE @ 5 events began in 2021 and have really started to take legs this year. Stay tuned, there will be another one in a few months!

Frenzy fundraising efforts are well underway! The annual letter campaign has been sent and donations have begun coming in. If you have yet had a chance to make a donation, there is still time. The Frenzy Committee will be distributing the donation boxes around town. While you are doing business in the area, you can make donations at these area locations: Captain Red Beards, Ginny's Hallmark, Western Edge, York Senior Center, Walgreens, Grand Central, Ace Hardware, Orscheln's Farm & Home, Pump & Pantry North, Runza North, Jensen Lumber, Sapp Bros, Arby’s, McDonalds, Petro, Good To Go Travel Center, Runza South, Pump & Pantry South and Wendy's. In addition to the change boxes, we are working with local retail locations to engage in a “round up at the register” campaign. As of this writing, York Ace Hardware will round up and Grand Central Foods will have the coupons customers can use to make their donation.

To no one’s surprise, the show’s shipping costs have risen quite a bit this year. We are thankful that the increase was considerably less than originally anticipated as J & M Display Company was able to spread the shipping cost out with all their bookings for this upcoming season. With that, a fundraising goal of $30,000 has been established for the show and its associated expenses. Firecracker Frenzy is completely self-funded through donations received from fundraising efforts. Firecracker Frenzy would not happen without the community’s financial support.

An important fact we are working hard to emphasize is that the show expenses must be covered annually, and the funds are raised in a countywide effort. Donations to this project are appreciated, no matter what amount. If you would like to support the display, please contact the Chamber Office (madonnam@yorkchamber.org) and we will be happy to work with you on that.

Coming quick after Frenzy will be Balloon Days! The third Saturday of July is traditionally Sidewalk sales in Downtown York. The Chamber and its downtown retail partners promote this day for shoppers to come and find bargains as they stroll the sidewalks of downtown! A few years back, we brought ESI Camp Sale day into the mix. By doing so, it increased the foot traffic in the area dramatically. As time went on, we were meeting with our partners with York Parks and Recreation as well as the Holthus Convention Center and we all came to realize that they also had family events on and before this particular Saturday. So, after some excited discussion, we wrapped everything up into a pretty package and we called it Balloon Days!

On July 15 all the fun gets started with a Beach Party at the Family Aquatic Center then Cornhole tournament at York’s City Auditorium. We will end the day with a Drive In Movie at York’s Holthus Convention Center.

Saturday, July 16 we kick off the day with the annual Sidewalk sales and ESI Camp Sales. This year, there will be a craft fair at the York City Auditorium and the Adult Involvement Fair will take pace as well. A kid favorite, Transportation Exploration, will be at the convention center and there will be tethered hot air balloon rides (as weather allow) taking place.

York County Health Coalition will be sponsoring a fundraising event with the Midwest BBQ Association on Saturday, July 16. They are putting the call out for local barbecue enthusiasts to match their talents with those from around the region. There is a small registration fee noted on their website. Please use this link to sign up your team soon! https://www.mwbabbq.org/events.

The afternoon fun continues with the oceans of possibilities at York’s Kilgore Memorial Library and the citywide water fight (taking place by the library this year). This busy day will close with a Dive In Movie at the Family Aquatic Center.

But wait…There is more! Sunday, July 17 York Parks and Recreation will be hosting Family Fun Day at the Aquatic Center and the Culpepper Merriweather Circus will raise the big top at York County Fairgrounds. The day will wind down with kite flying back at the aquatic center.

This is shaping up to be a busy summer in York and the Chamber is thrilled to partner with its members for their activities.