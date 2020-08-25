Student Columnist: Change is the only constant

With the amount of changes that have happened since late March of this year, I’m sure most if not all of you have been anxiously waiting for something to spring back to the way it was.
School has officially begun, work schedules are in an alignment that is almost exactly the same as before, and within reason we can finally see people we haven’t had a face to face conversation with since spring break.
While there is definitely an overwhelming thrill to it all, it feels as if there is still a cloud of suspense and dread that is hovering over us. I know, for me, one of the clouds is the inability to share a smile behind a mask with the student sitting next to me in class. Another is the uncertainty of what the activities I am involved in will look like this school year.
I could make lists for days, consisting of what the infamous COVID-19 has changed -- things I wish I could convert back to what used to be considered normal. Despite this, there is definitely a lot to be proud of and grateful for with this time of unpredictability.
One in particular is that I am so unbelievably impressed with all of the teachers and school staff here in York. As I was taking a class on teaching and education during the quarantine fourth quarter, I got to learn first-hand how hard it is to make such an enormous adjustment as an educator to transfer all of one’s teaching materials to an online format rather than an in-person setting. Their ability to adapt so quickly and help their students have a portion of the experiences (which they thought they would not get to have at all) is truly enlightening to watch unfold.
The other thing I noted was everyone’s appreciation for the outdoors after being stuck inside their own homes for months at a time. Whether you were alone in your house or constantly suffocated by your family members, I can imagine there were times where you just needed a minute outside for some fresh air. I can admit now that my brother playing the same song on repeat for the entirety of the quarantine got old very quickly. I reached a breaking point where I pulled out my old bike that was packed very deep in my garage and went on a ride for the first time in too long. It was quite a “faith in humanity restored” moment when I noticed that many people became so tired of using their treasured electronics while being cramped up in their room that they decided they would rather walk outside with a newfound appreciation for their front lawns and driveways. I hope we can all strive to have the preference of being outside over sitting on the couch with a smartphone or a gaming device.
Yes, this change has been extremely difficult to get accustomed to, but it is already proving that challenges like these strengthen us as humans and prepare us for whatever is next. It also allows us to open our minds to the idea that perhaps change should be considered the normal, rather than the normal being repeating the same routines for as long as we can maintain them.
Here’s to the world we dream about, and one we live in now; may we embrace and flow with the changes either way.
