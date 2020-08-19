The world is in a crazy place at the moment.
With many activities and events being postponed due the pandemic that’s plagued our nation, it’s hard for things to seem normal. When all of this began back in March, there was one very notable organization whose season had to be postponed after a big name contracted COVID-19. On the night of March 11, the NBA shutdown all operations after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.
After the league’s sudden closure, basketball fans around the world were unsure what would happen. Would games be able to continue, or would the season need to be axed entirely? The question lingered in spectators’ minds for months until the announcement that came on June 5. The National Basketball Players Association decided that play could continue in an isolated location where infection would be unlikely. And where better for these quarantined courts to be than Disney World?
The NBA Bubble, located at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, quickly became a beacon for fans who were in dire need of some sports. As an avid follower of professional basketball, this news was quite exciting for me as well. I mean, I did go undefeated in my fantasy league this year (thanks Luka Dončić).
Once official plans for the Bubble began to fall in place, it was confirmed that only 22 of the league’s 30 teams would compete. This was based on the fact that playoffs had yet to be determined and there were eight organizations that were more than sxi games out of playoff contention. The NBA would have each of the 22 teams invited play eight games in order to determine who would make the playoffs. While many were happy with this decision, some fans were confused why a certain team had been invited to the Bubble: the Phoenix Suns.
Hailing from Arizona, the Suns were six games behind the Memphis Grizzlies, who held the last available spot for the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Many news outlets were predicting that Phoenix would finish with two or three wins max. In order to even have a chance at making it to the postseason, they would need to win all eight of their matches in the Bubble. With opponents such as the L.A. Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder ahead of them, it seemed like the team was bound to lose. But that didn’t stop them from trying.
Suns coach Monty Williams told reporters, “Outside of the teams that are right there to win a championship, we have the most to gain,” as him and his guys prepared for the eight game stretch. At this point, Phoenix hadn’t made the playoffs in nine years. This was a set of players that had absolutely nothing to lose. Behind the leadership of young standouts DeAndre Ayton, Kelly Oubre Jr, and Devin Booker, the Suns were ready to give it their all.
In the team’s first matchup against the Washington Wizards, they smoked the opponents with a final score of 125-112. However, their second matchup wasn’t quite as smooth. In a close nail biter, the Suns narrowly edged out the Dallas Mavericks 117-115. Despite winning their first two games, analysts still weren’t sold on the Phoenix ability to go undefeated. With the insanely talented Clippers set to face them in game three, many believed this would be the team’s downfall.
Yet, that didn’t happen. Thanks to Booker, Ayton and Ricky Rubio dropping a combined 72 points, the Suns were able to claim the victory 117-115. If people weren’t paying attention to the Arizona ballers before, they were now. Having just beaten the second best team in the Western Conference, fans were beginning to see just how bad Phoenix wanted to make the postseason.
The team continued to find success, having beaten the Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat, Oklahoma City Thunder and the Philadelphia 76ers. This put them in the ninth position in the Western Conference, tied with the Memphis Grizzlies and half a game behind the Portland Traiblazers. If the Suns could win their next game and either of the other two teams lost, Phoenix would claim their first trip to the Playoffs since 2010.
As a Dallas Mavericks fan, I’m really hoping they can make a run to the championship this year. However, with them already locked into the postseason and the Suns a game away from going undefeated, I was honestly hoping my favorite team would lose. If they did, then the Suns would’ve proved their critics wrong. And after a hard fought battle, Phoenix made it happen, claiming the victory 128-102.
The underdogs had done it, they did what many had deemed to be impossible. With their 8-0 run in the Bubble, Phoenix was fit to finally return to the Playoffs. But, there was one big problem standing in their way: the Trailblazers. Although Phoenix had past them in the rankings, Portland had a singular game left. If they were to win, all of the Suns’ hard work would be for nothing.
NBA fans across the league eagerly watched as the tipoff between the Trailblazers and the Brooklyn Nets commenced. It was a dogfight, with each team trading the lead back and forth every few minutes. With Brooklyn heading into the final quarter with a seven-point lead, optimistic Suns supporters thought it was finally going to happen. But then Damian Lillard intervened. Hitting some crucial threes with time running out, Lillard was able to get his team to rally. The Portland Trailblazers beat the Nets 134-133, officially sending the Suns back to Phoenix.
It was heartbreaking to witness. The Suns had put in so much work to prove their haters wrong, only to fall short in the end. Knowing how much criticism the team had faced all season, this would have finally shut up all those who had doubted them. Although they won’t be making a run for the NBA Title, that doesn’t mean Phoenix was a disappointment by any means.
To go from having an ice cube’s chance in hell to being a single game out of the postseason is quite the feat. Booker and Ayton may not be hoisting up the Larry O’Brien Trophy at the end of the year, but the two young stars, along with the rest of the Suns, made a statement in the NBA Bubble. Phoenix is a team to be feared in the years to come.
The day before I wrote this, the NBA announced that Devin Booker was unanimously chosen to be on the All-Seeding First Team, an award given to those who had the best showing across the eight Bubble games. Not only that, but Suns Coach Monty Williams was named the best coach in the NBA Bubble.
Tomorrow night, I’ll be glued to the TV as the Mavericks take on the Clippers in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. Even though our odds of winning are slim, I still have faith our guys can do it. But as I follow the Mavs throughout the NBA postseason, I’ll wonder what could have been if the Phoenix Suns had beaten all odds.
