Stories from the road

There are many fun stories from the time (a long time back) when I was a vacation guide for the state. I recall reading in the Daily Nebraskan, back in college, that the state was looking for people to staff Interstate 80 rest stops giving tourist information to travelers. I thought the ad was a joke. Why would anyone purposely travel Nebraska (I was from Omaha and we had an elitist attitude about the state). And why would the state pay someone to sit at a rest stop all day? I called the Daily Nebraskan and asked why they would run a phony ad like that. The woman I spoke to said she would check and get back to me. She called me back that day, said she had checked and it was a real ad.

I called the number at the state to make an appointment for the job. When I met with Kim I was amazed. She was so positive about the job and so friendly. She told me one of the perks of this job is everyone took a 12-day bus tour of Nebraska. I thought “12 days in this state?” I went ahead with the interview and there wasn’t a single question about the state. Instead, there were questions about what I thought of people, how I would cope with negativity and questions like that. I was shocked to be offered the job, but I thought it’s a summer job, why not? We met at a hotel, and I met all these people working all along I-80. For 12 days we toured the state. I spent 11 of those days with my jaws wide open. The one day I didn’t was when we toured Omaha. I couldn’t believe the scenery and the friendliness of the people I met for the rest of the tour. I couldn’t wait to get out there for work!

One of my most memorable things happened my first year. There was a man asking how far it was to Lexington. I told him and he said he didn’t know Kentucky was like this. I said, “Kentucky is nothing like this because it’s Nebraska!” He was shocked and must have dozed off a state or two back. He told me he had a job interview in Lexington the next day, what should he do? After I calmed him down, we called and explained what happened to his potential employer. He got specific directions and the re-arranged his appointment. He thanked me and took off. About 10 minutes later he honked and waved as he went by, headed toward Kentucky. Fast forward about a month later, he stopped by again to tell me he got the job and he was moving from New York to Kentucky, but he had some friends Denver to see first. He said they laughed about his predicament, and he was glad to get the job.

Another time after the Grand Island tornadoes, I spoke with another man. It was the day the tornadoes hit, and he was coming from the east coast and wanted to stay around the Grand Island area. He picked the Super 8 to make a reservation. I assisted him, gave him information on Grand Island and sent him on his way. Little did I know but the Super 8 was destroyed that night. I hoped he was OK. About a month later he stopped by again. He asked me if I remembered him. I told him I talked to hundreds of people that summer and I didn’t remember him. He told me he met me before and we made a reservation at the Super 8 in Grand Island. It all started to come back to me. He told me it was the most exciting night in his life. He had helped other guests at the hotel and stayed longer to see what he could do and thanked me for giving him such an adventure. Wow!

One of my co-workers in Brady told me he not once brought a lunch to work. I asked how thiswas true. He told he would wander around his rest area, start up conversations with the visitors who felt sorry for him and shared their lunch with him.

We had a famous Nebraskan promotion where we would dress up and portray a famous Nebraskan at work. We had our usual share of Buffalo Bill Cody and Father Flanagan, but one co-worker topped them all. He dressed up as the Blizzard of 1888. He wore streamers and glued fake snowflakes on himself and ran around the rest area. Another male co-worker dressed up as Kay Orr, our first female governor. He really did a nice job; in fact, Governor Orr heard about it and drove out to see him. She was a good sport about it and the vacation guide was thrilled to meet her. She even stuck around and had pictures taken with her stunt-double.

It was a fun job. In fact, after the program was over, I was in a grocery store and mechanically asked this lady where she was headed. I did the job for two summers, then I was hired as an intern with the program, then was hired to run that program, which I did for nine summers. I learned a lot about people, my state and myself by doing that job. I ended up hiring great people who were very enthusiastic. I remember getting a call from the Department of Roads to tell me one of my staff is staying until 6 p.m. each night. I talked asked her why she did this. She told me she loved talking to the people and she didn’t realize it was so late. That’s dedication!