Stopping payments to illegal migrants

Did you know the federal government operates a little-known bank account that isn’t subject to annual oversight from Congress, yet pays out billions of dollars in settlements a year?

It sounds unbelievable, but it’s true. The Judgment Fund is an obscure government account the U.S. Treasury Department uses to pay certain court judgments and settlements against the federal government. Aside from common-sense reporting requirements I pushed for a few years ago, it is up to the executive branch to decide whether they want to disclose who the Judgment Fund is paying and why. Even worse, these payments do not go through the annual appropriations process, as the Constitution requires for other federal funding, and there’s no limit on how much money the Judgment Fund can pay out. In government, that’s never a good thing.

Most Americans have never heard of the Judgment Fund, but it has still paid for some very controversial things. In 2016, when President Obama sent the government of Iran $1.3 billion in coordination with the release of American hostages, he used money from the Judgment Fund.