State senator discusses bill to change lawmaker number to 50

On Monday, September 13, Senators Stinner, Williams and I introduced LB 12, a bill to change the number of members of the Legislature to fifty. According to Article 3, Section 6 of the Constitution of the State of Nebraska, the Legislature shall not consist of more than fifty members. As we begin the process of redistricting, I believe we should discuss every option available to us, including expanding the membership of the Legislature to 50 members. If enacted, LB 12 would ensure current rural legislative boundaries would remain relatively static, with the major changes occurring in rapidly growing areas where the majority of the changes should be.