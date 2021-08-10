Stagflation 2.0

Since President Biden took office inflation has increased every single month. At a time when our nation is trying to rebuild and recover in response to COVID-19, the Biden Administration and Congressional Democrats don’t seem to mind that the price of everyday goods and services are on the rise while Nebraskan’s paychecks are worth less. These things do not just happen. Inflation reaching a thirteen-year high is a direct result of poor leadership by Democrats, and the ripple effect is only going to get worse.

President Biden pushed his $1.9 trillion spending package, the American Rescue Plan, through Congress and signed it into law earlier this year under the guise of “emergency” spending. Since then, his administration has continued to propose even more spending while simultaneously instituting economic policies that exacerbate worker shortages.