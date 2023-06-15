Tomorrow is the third Saturday of the month and once again, we encourage you to have your errands be a bright SPOT (Spend Part Of Third Saturdays in York) in your day. We began an effort last month to encourage customers to take a Saturday a month to come to York and shop, eat and explore. Have a coffee date and/or shopping day with friends. There are some merchants that are hosting SPOTS specials each third Saturday of the month. Our business owners look forward to seeing you!

On Wednesday this past week, the Soul Quest Campers were all around town serving the community. I was fortunate to have several middle school students that came to the Chamber Office ready to serve. They were handed brooms/dust pans and trash bags and tasked with sweeping sidewalks in downtown York. The certainly had enthusiasm and we are thankful for the time they took to serve.

Today, the Chamber Team, Ambassadors, Board of Directors and Young Professionals are hosting 144 golfers at York Country Club for our annual Golf Tournament. This annual event is a great time for so many to make new connections! This past week, as we finalized things for the day, we all noticed so many new names of players participating. This is particularly exciting as we are always thrilled for the chance to meet new people.

A reminder to everyone the 43rd Nebraska Army National Guard Band will perform Friday, June 30 at 7 p.m. on the North lawn of the York County Courthouse. The concert is completely FREE and no ticket is required. Please come out and support our service members. Bring your chair/blanket and enjoy! If inclement weather takes place that day, it will be moved to the Yorkshire Playhouse. Again, I want to thank those that were willing to work with me and the group to make this concert possible. Thank you to City of York Public Works, Kilgore Memorial Library, York County Courthouse Facility Manager and Yorkshire Playhouse. Without all of the cooperation from your organizations/departments, we would not have been able to comfortably host the concert.

Firecracker Frenzy will take place Monday, July 3 at the York County Fairgrounds. Wild Hawgs have told us they will again be selling concessions to those in the grand stands and also to those in the parking areas. The group uses the funds from these efforts to support various projects throughout York and York County. It is always so great to see how our partnership with civic groups makes Firecracker Frenzy a strong event. After the show is over, there is always a bit of a mess to clean up and we have had a long-standing relationship with the York TeamMates chapter to assist us with the task. Mentors and their families wake up early on July 4 to join us at the soccer complex to pick up debris from the shoot site. They arrive with a little bit of sleep in their eyes but always with joy in their hearts! The event makes a donation to York TeamMates for their time and effort.

Donation boxes are still out and you can leave your change at several local shops. The locations that will have donation boxes are: Ace Hardware, Arby’s , Bomgaars, Chamber Office, Dairy Queen, Dollar Fresh, The Flower Box, Ginny's Hallmark, Good To Go Travel Store, Grand Central Foods, Jensen Lumber, McDonalds, Petro Travel Store, Pump & Pantry North, Pump & Pantry South, Runza North, Runza South, Sapp Bros Travel Store, Tractor Supply, Wagner’s Decorating, Wendy's and Western Edge. Shoppers can also round up at the register at Ace Hardware and Grand Central Foods. Having this option has been a great way for customers using a credit/debit card for their purchases to make their donation. Every little bit helps as the Annual Fireworks Display is one that is funded entirely by donations. Donation boxes will be picked up locations July 5.

Balloon Days will be here July 14-16. Activities get underway Friday (July 14) at the Family Aquatic Center with a Beach Party beginning at 1 p.m. “Surf’s Up” will be the Dive in Movie and the show will start at 9 p.m. Saturday (July 15) downtown York will be the place you want to be. Sidewalk Sales kicks off the day at 8 a.m. with the ESI Camp students setting up their stores by 9 a.m. A food truck will be outside the Chamber Office mid-morning through the afternoon for hungry shoppers. Blow It Up Balloons will be have creations available from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The very popular Transportation Exploration will take place at the Holthus Convention Center from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. York Country Club is hosting the Annual Ladies Invite. Shotgun start is 9 a.m. and those interested in participating can contact the pro shop to register. York Parks and Recreation will be ready to cool everyone down with the Giant water fight that will take place at 6th & Nebraska (Kilgore Memorial Library). The weekend wraps up at Mincks Park on Sunday (July 16), with Parks and Rec hosting Soaring High from 5 – 7 p.m. Spend time in York, July 14-16.

And finally, we will be finalizing the activity schedule for Yorkfest 2023. We are excited to partner with so many groups that will be hosting events that celebrate our great community.