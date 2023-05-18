Looking for a particular Saturday to meet your friends in York or do you have one Saturday a month you set aside for your “York Run”, consider the Third Saturdays of each month. Chamber businesses and organizations have been sending us information about special store hours, activities and special menu items. Businesses will be sending our team notices about sales, specials and/or activities for guests and residents of York. These will be noted in Chamber Chat and on the Web Community Calendar as SPOTS activity. We have posted the May 20 notices that we have received so far. Check them out at https://yorkchamber.org/community-calendar/

Why SPOTS? Why not Spend Part Of Third Saturdays in York exploring our shops, restaurants and activities. The idea behind SPOTS was to have one Saturday a month that merchants can host a sale and restaurants offer specials to attract customers to York. We are excited to hear from our member businesses each month on what their plans are for the third Saturday of each month.

Firecracker Frenzy fund raising efforts have been kicked off with our members and other York County businesses supporting. Next week, residents and guests will have an opportunity to make donations when they are checking out at various locations throughout York. Change boxes will be distributed throughout the community later this month. The locations that will have donation boxes are: Ace Hardware, Arby’s , Bomgaars, Chamber Office, Dairy Queen, Dollar Fresh, The Flower Box, Ginny's Hallmark, Good To Go Travel Store, Grand Central Foods, Jensen Lumber, McDonalds, Petro Travel Store, Pump & Pantry North, Pump & Pantry South, Runza North, Runza South, Sapp Bros Travel Store, Tractor Supply, Wagner’s Decorating, Wendy's and Western Edge. Shoppers can also round up at the register at Ace Hardware and Grand Central Foods. Having this option has been a great way for customers using a credit/debit card for their purchases to make their donation. Every little bit helps as the Annual Fireworks Display is one that is funded entirely by donations.

Firecracker Frenzy will take place Monday, July 3 at the York County Fairgrounds. Wild Hawgs have told us they will again be selling concessions to those in the grand stands and also to those in the parking areas. The group uses the funds from these efforts to support various projects throughout York and York County. It is always so great to see how our partnership with civic groups makes Firecracker Frenzy a strong event. After the show is over, there is always a bit of a mess to clean up and we have had a long-standing relationship with the York TeamMates chapter to assist us with the task. Mentors and their families wake up early on July 4 to join us at the soccer complex to pick up debris from the shoot site. They arrive with a little bit of sleep in their eyes but always with joy in their hearts! The event makes a donation to York TeamMates for their time and effort. As you can see, your donations for Firecracker Frenzy have long term effects to the community from the groups that work with us.

It looks to be a great summer of activity in York! Balloon Days will be here July 14-16 and there will be activity all over town. On Saturday, Chamber merchants will have great deals happening during the annual Sidewalk Sales July 15. As an added bonus, there will be a food truck downtown and a balloon artist making animals for kids. Plan to be in York during Balloon Days, July 14-16.

Before you know it, Yorkfest 2023 will be here. There have been groups reaching out about hosting activities during this four-day celebration of our community! If you were looking to have an event associated with Yorkfest contact us right away. Our submission deadline for publications is just a few weeks away and we don’t want to miss having your event listed.

Stay connected to what the Chamber and our members have going on by signing up for chamber chat (https://yorkchamber.org/chamber-chat/) and/or scroll through the community calendar (https://yorkchamber.org/community-calendar/)!