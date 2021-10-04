Soups and '61

I am proud to say that we are once again holding the 2021 SOUPer Soup Sale!

Last year, because of COVID, we had a virtual soup sale. It turned out very nice, but his year we are bringing back the actual soup sale once again benefiting the Friends of the Library.

Very soon we will be sending out a letter to the members, requesting they make quarts of homemade soups and freeze them. They will bring them down to the library where we will sell them. All the proceeds will go to help the library. The date of the sale is Saturday, Nov. 27, from 9 a.m. until we sell out. It will be held in the Kilgore Conference Room at the library.

We did vote to raise the price to $8 per quart. It’s still a bargain for you to get a quart of homemade soup for just $8. This is a great opportunity to take care of your elderly neighbors during the upcoming holidays. Fill their freezers with fresh homemade soups that they can use throughout the year. While you are filling their freezers, do the same for yourself. They last up to a year in the freezer and nothing beats a hot bowl of soup on these upcoming cold winter days.