Soups and '61

I am proud to say that we are once again holding the 2021 SOUPer Soup Sale!
Last year, because of COVID, we had a virtual soup sale. It turned out very nice, but his year we are bringing back the actual soup sale once again benefiting the Friends of the Library.
Very soon we will be sending out a letter to the members, requesting they make quarts of homemade soups and freeze them. They will bring them down to the library where we will sell them. All the proceeds will go to help the library. The date of the sale is Saturday, Nov. 27, from 9 a.m. until we sell out. It will be held in the Kilgore Conference Room at the library.
We did vote to raise the price to $8 per quart. It’s still a bargain for you to get a quart of homemade soup for just $8. This is a great opportunity to take care of your elderly neighbors during the upcoming holidays. Fill their freezers with fresh homemade soups that they can use throughout the year. While you are filling their freezers, do the same for yourself. They last up to a year in the freezer and nothing beats a hot bowl of soup on these upcoming cold winter days.
If you are a member of The Friends of the Library, you can reserve several quarts of soup so you make sure you get what you want. Contact us before the sale and we put yours aside. This way, you can come to the sale anytime on the 27th and get the soups you want. We’ll be contacting the members prior to the sale with a list of soups we have available. You will need to let us know which ones to set aside for you. If you are currently not a member of the FOL and want to take advantage of this perk, memberships are just $10 a year and you can participate in this. Contact the library for a membership application.
Members of the FOL will be contacted soon with instructions on the sale. We will be available at the library to accept your soups the day before the sale. How can you help? By agreeing to make soups for the sale. Each year we are amazed at the variety of soup the membership makes. We also contact area restaurants to save soups they make and donate them for the sale. You can also make a financial donation to the sale as well. Most importantly, you can help us spread the word about the sale and buy some yourself. As mentioned, all the proceeds will go to help the library to further its many programs. It takes a lot of people and businesses to make this sale a success. We can’t do this alone.
The other day I was daydreaming a bit about my classmates at Harry A. Burke High School in Omaha. This year we all turn 60 years old! That’s amazing. I remember my classmates as kids and now some of them are grandparents.
I started to think about it and there are many notable people born in 1961. There is actor Will Smith, singer K.D. Lang, Princess Diana and even former President Barack Obama all born in the same year as I was – that’s a pretty impressive list. It’s still hard for me to think of myself as a 60-year-old. I’m growing out my beard for the holiday season and so far, I don’t have to color it to be white! I think about all I’ve accomplished in my six decades on earth. There is still a lot I still want to do.
Speaking of years, dear old mom turns 90 this year. She has outlived her husband and has been blessed with two great-grandkids so far. We have a few things up our sleeves to celebrate it, bur in case she reads this before, I’ll let you know what we did in future columns.
I also want to say good luck and good-bye to our wonderful neighbors Jeanne and Charlie as they move this weekend. While I’ll miss their great friendship, I will really miss Halloween when Jeanne would dress up and scare the wits out of the Trick or Treaters. She even scared us at times. The neighborhood won’t be the same . . . and that’s OK.