Soup sale and Thanksgiving

Before I get into Thanksgiving in Omaha, I want to thank everyone who was a part of the Souper Soup Sale to benefit the library over the weekend. Our crowds were lighter than usual, but we still managed to raise over $1,000 for our library. Special thanks to our sponsors Darin Lichti from Lichti’s in York for the use of his freezers for the sale, and to Warren Thomas and Grand Central Foods for donating all the containers and lids for the soup. We also need to thank the Hills family for volunteering to take the soup purchases to the customers’ cars. We had plenty of help at the sale from Friends of the Library members Sally Ruben, co-chairs Susan Cox and Bob Sautter and President Irene Duncan, plus the dozens of fine FOL members who made the delicious soups. Special thanks to the library staff under the direction of Deb Roberts for all the help before the sale. Thanks especially to all those who came down and bought the soup for their friends, neighbors and themselves. What’s on the agenda for next year? We don’t know yet. We need to make some changes to boost our traffic. We’ll decide what to do and announce it soon. We want to supplement the library’s budget . . . how we do it is still a question.

Now, on to Thanksgiving. As you know, we went to my sister’s home for Turkey Day. We brought Susan Cox with us and tried to prep her for what she was getting into. This was the first time in a year that all four of us kids would be there. My two brothers and their families gathered along with their grown kids and now their kids. It was fun and I’m thankful we could all be together with my mom to celebrate it.

Mom arrived late as usual. She surprised us by not “making” her fruit bowl, but instead bought some sides at Hy-Vee. She claims she was late because she had to heat up the sides first, but we really knew it was because she got lost coming over. The food was amazing and there was lots of it. We all ate too much but it couldn’t be helped. All of us took our shoes off (per my sister’s request because of new carpet) except someone who refused to take her shoes off and decided that wearing bread bags was better. They didn’t even fight about it. We just get use to the fact that my mom goes her own way. Susan’s expression was priceless, but we just told her, “We told you so!”

The funniest part of the afternoon was reliving past holidays with my siblings. We talked about past Thanksgivings and other holidays with each other…much to the amusement of Bob and Susan. I can’t tell you how much I needed to laugh after the year I’ve had. Everyone was so helpful offering to get me things all day and it was great seeing all my nieces and nephews again. My, how they have grown.

My two oldest niece and nephew are parents now and my older brother is a grandpa. They are getting so big and developing their own personalities. My two younger nephews were always together. They are best friends and see each other a couple times a year. We didn’t see much of them because they were busy playing around. My sister’s two oldest kids were there too. They are college graduates in their own apartments now. They are quite the young adults. My brother-in-law was in charge of the turkeys and brisket, and they were both exceptional. With my brother-in-law’s mom, brothers and their kids, we had 28 for dinner. Still, everything went off without a snag.

My sister did a great job organizing everything, so all she had to do was make cookies and clean her house. Mom was pretty well behaved (except for her shoe bags) and rather quiet too. We had a bet on the way up that she would mention how much she hated my beard. But she said very little about it. I think it really sank in that I’m playing St. Nick in a play soon, and as soon as it is over, off it comes. She just doesn’t want me to look older than I actually am.

So, what’s next on our agenda? We have a few caterings here and there, and our annual trip to McCook coming up. We’ll have our usual order of cinnamon and stollen bread from Sehnert’s Bakery and visit the graves of Bob and Susan’s folks. We’ll eat at Mac’s Drive-In and hopefully see Matt Sehnert while in town. There are a few places we shop, and they look forward to our visit. I know it’s great to see McCook at Christmas time especially Santa Claus Lane. This is where the locals decorate a street in town with cutouts and lights each year. Some of the cutouts have been there since Bob and Susan grew up in McCook. It’s a great time for us to visit to and from McCook and the ride home is especially nice with the aroma of over 50 loaves of bread in the car. We don’t have a day picked yet, but if you would like to order a loaf of bread, call Bob at 402-362-4575. Pre-payment is appreciated.

I remind you to shop as much locally as you can, and make the time to call on your friends and neighbors this season, and not to get too busy that you forget to enjoy this time of year.