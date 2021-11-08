Soup’s on and Santa will soon be here

First, I have to apologize for last week. My computer has been on the fritz lately, so my last my column is floating around the internet somewhere . . . so, I’m sorry about that.
Well, the soup machine is alive and well at our house. We’ve been busy making soups for the big “SOUPER” Soup Sale coming up on November 27 at the Kilgore Memorial Library starting at 9 a.m. and lasting until we sell out (usually 12 p.m.-ish). The soups, all homemade and frozen, are made by members of the Friends of the Library. We’ve gotten commitments for about 100 quarts, but we can use more.
If you are a FOL member, or just a good soup maker and want to donate it for this sale, please call Bob Sautter at 362-4575, or on his cell phone (402) 363-1240, and let him know what flavors of soup you’ll be making. We have containers for the soup, compliments of Grand Central Foods, and will get you as many as you need. You make your soup and put it in your freezer. Then you’ll bring it down to the library on the 26th where our volunteers will pack them in the freezers, donated once again by Lichti’s Furniture and Appliances. We usually have about 30 flavors to pick from during the sale. FOL members get to pre-pick up to three quarts and have them set aside to pick up later. We’ll get the list out to FOL members prior to the sale. All the proceeds go to the library.
We are once again taking down orders for our annual trip to McCook for stollen and cinnamon breads. If you’d like a loaf or the cinnamon bread at Sehnert’s Bakery, call Bob right away with your orders. They make great gifts and are perfect for toasting or French toast. We usually go the first part of December, and the breads are made that day. So please call Bob and put in your order.
If you are looking for some very creative ideas for the holidays, check out the Kilgore Library Monday nights for their Christmas Craft Club where you will learn how to turn old books into new holiday surprises. It will be held November 15, 22, 26 and December 6 and 13 at 5 p.m. Give someone a unique gift this year.
The Big Elf is getting ready for his trip to York, and we want you to bring the kids and grandkids down to see him. Santa is anxious to see the York-area kids this year. We are moving him this year. He will be in the lobby of the Kilgore Library. The Chamber thought it would be a safer, nicer place to have Santa stay. It’s warm and there will be access to the water fountain and rest rooms.
Santa will be at the library December 4, 9,11, 16, 18 and the 23 and on Thursday nights from 5-7 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thanks to the members of the board and the staff at Kilgore Library for making this happen for the community. Santa will also be here on November 27, for Small Business Saturday as the city kicks off the holiday season. He will be outside the Chamber office.
I’ve been getting a lot of compliments on my new beard. Getting it all ready for December is quite a chore but well worth it. There is nothing like the wonder in a kid’s eyes talking to Santa. I try to stay updated on new toys and trends, but that’s a task all on its own. I didn’t have Santa growing up so in a way, I’m discovering the wonderment of the season with the kids. One thing I’ve discovered is that Santa is a beacon of love and joy for any kid. I remember in Hastings, as Santa, I recited the Channuka blessings for the lights along with a Jewish kid who came along. The looks on his parents’ face was priceless. He was so moved that Santa helped him celebrate the season too, and it made him feel good. That’s what I hope to spread this year.
Thanksgiving is coming up. I remember my mom fixing a turkey one year. She bought a self-basting one that produces its own gravy. She didn’t think it was making enough so she put some extra water in the pan to make more. Then the turkey started making its own and it started cascading over the pan causing a lot of smoke. We all remember that as the Thanksgiving where we couldn’t see anything. One year, she accidently burned the mashed potatoes so bad we had to throw the entire pan out. Still, she persevered. Despite the gravy coming from a package, instead the turkey, we all laughed. Since I can’t drive yet, I’ll be staying in York for Thanksgiving and share it with Susan and Bob. I can only imagine what dinner will be like in Omaha -- I just hope the fire department is on speed dial.