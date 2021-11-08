Soup’s on and Santa will soon be here

If you are looking for some very creative ideas for the holidays, check out the Kilgore Library Monday nights for their Christmas Craft Club where you will learn how to turn old books into new holiday surprises. It will be held November 15, 22, 26 and December 6 and 13 at 5 p.m. Give someone a unique gift this year.

The Big Elf is getting ready for his trip to York, and we want you to bring the kids and grandkids down to see him. Santa is anxious to see the York-area kids this year. We are moving him this year. He will be in the lobby of the Kilgore Library. The Chamber thought it would be a safer, nicer place to have Santa stay. It’s warm and there will be access to the water fountain and rest rooms.

Santa will be at the library December 4, 9,11, 16, 18 and the 23 and on Thursday nights from 5-7 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thanks to the members of the board and the staff at Kilgore Library for making this happen for the community. Santa will also be here on November 27, for Small Business Saturday as the city kicks off the holiday season. He will be outside the Chamber office.