So much to be thankful for

Well, here we are…Thanksgiving week. It’s hard to believe it is going to be late November already! Where has this year gone? Soon, we’ll be bombarded with Christmas tunes and ads. That’s ok, I think we can all use some holiday joy.

I’m getting ready for this week. I’ve got a batch of Dill Pickle Soup to make for the Souper Soup Sale for the Kilgore Library this weekend, plus I’ve got to get my ham started for Thanksgiving, and a few other items to bring Thursday to my sister’s house. We started taking orders for cheesecakes too, with one due tomorrow. Plus, there are so many holiday specials to watch on TV. I love this time of year. My neighbors try to outdo each other with holiday decorations with the results making the street looking great.

I admit it will be a Santa-less season for me. I’m in the Playhouse’s production of “T’was the Night Before Christmas” as Santa, and I have a few private parties planned, but that’s all. I’m sick of my beard and can’t wait to shave it off. It’s very itchy this year. The Chamber has opened up the Santa jobs this year to some others. Like before, Santa will have his famous hut in the library’s parking lot so kids will have the opportunity to visit with him again. I don’t have any shifts this year which is OK with me. I have plenty of other jobs to keep me busy. The Chamber is still working out Santa’s schedule and will publish that soon. New this year, they will have a Spanish assistant on duty during some of the shifts to help with a language problem. Kudos to that effort. There are so many Spanish-speaking kids who will soon be able to get their lists to Santa.

It’s hard to believe that the Friends of the Library Souper Soup Sale is this Saturday, but it is. You can be a part of this great event by coming down to the library Saturday and buying a quart or two of our homemade soup. Dozens of members of the Friends group will have frozen quarts of the best soups around for $10 each. This is a great opportunity to help the library out and stuff your freezer with great tasting soups. All the proceeds from the sale go to help stretch out their budget of the Kilgore Library so they can do more programming throughout the year. Members of Friends can reserve three quarts ahead of time. We’ll contact them with our final list soon. The soups go fast so you might want to come early to get your favorite flavor. Doors open at 10 a.m., and close (for the sale) when we are empty.

I was shocked and saddened the other day when we opened up the paper and found out my friend Lisa (Raine) Walbrecht had died. Raine had been in several plays at the Playhouse with me and I got to direct a few shows she was in. She was a force to deal with. She was loud and funny, and you never knew what was going to come out of her mouth. As director of a show she was in, there came a point when I would throw the script in the air and watch what she would do next. The other actors were just as surprised as I was, but in the end, it always came together with laughs and applause. That’s what I will miss about her the most . . . her way of doing things was just too funny. It could be the dead of winter and she’d show up in shorts. A few years ago she officially changed her name to Raine, but to me she’ll always be Lisa. My thoughts go to her family on this loss.

Let’s talk about Thanksgiving. We all have so much to be thankful for. I think about my situation for example. I could get very depressed about not being able to work and support myself, when really things could be much worse. I have friends and family that are caring about me. They drive me around, pick me up and take me where I need to go. I have great friends at the library who take care of me and make me feel like I’m part of the family. I have warm place to live with four wonderful pets that keep me running all the time. Most of all, I have Bob who puts up with me and has managed to not throw me out and for that I am very thankful. So . . . as we gorge ourselves on turkey and all the other fixin’s, think back at all we are so thankful for. I know I will. A Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours.