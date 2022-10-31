So many events this time of year

I’m sure you and yours are on a candy high from last night and you’ll be snacking on “hidden” Halloween candy all month, but just think . . . it’s only the beginning! This time of year is great. There are lots of opportunities to spend time with family, neighbors, co-workers and friends. It’s also the time to miss many things because you’re trying to cram too many dates on your calendar. Then you regret that you missed something special just because you couldn’t remember it. Sure, you’ll remember the major holidays, but there are so many other wonderful events this time of year I hope you’ll think twice about. I have a few extras you might consider adding to your busy holiday schedule now.

The first is York Adopt-a-Pet’s annual Holiday Tinsel and Tail Bake and Tag Sale just in time for your holiday lists. It will take place at Adopt-A- Pet Building (1511 North Platte Avenue) from 8-11 a.m., on Saturday, November 12. This annual event is great because you can get some delicious homemade goodies for the holiday season as well as great gifts too. All the proceeds will go towards taking care of all the animals at the shelter. All the YAAP volunteers and staff are busy making homemade goodies and collecting holiday gifts for you to give. Be sure and stop by YAAP on November 12 with your lists and stock up early. The homemade goodies will help you do one less thing for your holiday parties and you know they will be scrumptious, plus it helps YAAAP take care of the many animals there. If a live animal is on your holiday gift list, take some time to see the adorable animals up for adoption. As the parent of four YAAP animals, I can tell you they are so grateful to find warm laps and a happy home to call their own. I know our lives have been blessed with the addition of McGee, Ollie, Cletus and Winkey.

The other event I wanted to remind you of is the Friends of the Library’s annual SOUPER Soup Sale taking place once again on Shop Small Saturday, November 26 from 10 am until it’s all gone. The soups are all homemade by members of Friends of the Library, local restaurants and other friends. They are frozen solid and sell for just $10 a quart. What a great time to fill your freezer with soups to enjoy now or when the snow flies. A lot of people are buying quarts for their elderly or disabled friends and neighbors. What a great gift idea so that when it gets too cold and icy for them to get out, they have delicious soup at the ready to heat up. We usually have 30-35 different flavors to pick from so your favorite is usually there. Plus, you may find a new unusual flavor that turns out to be your favorite (I’m thinking of Dill Pickle Soup for example). We’ll have a list of all the soups available, plus members of the FOL can pre-order soups so it’s there when you arrive. That’s Saturday, November 26, at the Kilgore Memorial Library for the big Soup Sale.

That sale happens to be on Shop Small Saturday. This nation-wide event was started several years ago by American Express. It’s a time to focus on the backbone of every town in America . . . the Small Shop. You know the ones – the same nice folks who sponsor your child’s baseball teams, dance groups and other projects. They can sometimes be lost with all the big boys this season. They can usually find what you are looking for plus you can find some reals gems by looking around. The Chamber does a great job highlighting these small businesses year-round, this is one of those efforts. Take the time to take a look at the dozens of small shops we are fortunate to have here. They’ll stand by their products and do their best to earn your trust. If every one of us would shop local first, think of how much better we’ll be! They will continue to support York and its many projects. You won’t get that support from the Big Box Stores out of town.

My column last week on cereals must have hit a nerve. I got so many emails and phone calls about it. Seems like I’m not the only one who has a soft spot for cereals. They are not just for kids on the weekend, but for kids at heart at any age at any time. I seem to have lots of company when it comes to rifling through a box to get the crappy prize inside. This makes me very proud!