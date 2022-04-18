So long, Jack

For 14 wonderful years, Jack (the Miniature Schnauzer) has been a part of our lives. He was smart, protective and a wonderful pet. He survived living with Ruby, Shadow, numerous cats and McGee. We could always look forward to his enthusiastic welcome when we got home. He taught the other animals how to properly behave and he was very protective of us and the 4-legged friends in the house. He was a good watch dog and so happy every day.

We noticed he was slowing down a bit, especially when he was on a walk with Bob and McGee. Bob says he had to carry him a few times…that’s when we knew it was time to take him to the vet. We discovered he had a disease in his liver, and after talking to the vets, it was time to make a difficult decision…it was time to put him down. We made an appointment and decided to take McGee with us. It was a hard trip to make, but we knew even though it was the most difficult thing to do . . . it was the right thing.

We walked in with McGee in tow. He knew something was up and he missed Jack. Jack was brought out and they gave us a chance to say good-bye. He looked so peaceful and content with seeing us again. And to see McGee again. We said our tearful good-byes and I think McGee knew what was going on. He seemed to calm down from his usual hyper self. We called the vet in and he administered the drug and Jack slowly drifted away. It was heartbreaking to see him go, but again, it was the right thing to do. We gathered our stuff and said our final good-byes. Then we took the long ride home. I want to give shout-outs to the amazing staff at the clinic. They were compassionate with us and made the whole ordeal manageable.

When we got home, Winkey (the newest kitten) knew something was up because she jumped on Bob’s lap and seemed to comfort him by gently rubbing Bob’s chin. Cletus, the evil cat, even let us pet him during this time. All three animals have been looking around for Jack, as they seem to know he is gone.

I must say it is different around our house without Jack. I look at his food bowl and get sad, but we have great memories of him. While no one can replace Jack, McGee needs a buddy to play with. The cats have each other but McGee is a bit sadder without Jack. We will eventually replace Jack with a dog that needs a home, but it won’t be the same without him.

This past weekend, there were a lot of good celebrations with Passover for me and Easter for Bob. Since there isn’t a nearby synagogue for me, I didn’t get much of a celebration. I miss having a sedar (the special Passover meal) with my family. I did hear from all my siblings and mom, which was good. I also heard from my aunt and uncle (the last of that generation) and several cousins too. That made things good for me. Perhaps next year we can gather together as a family.

Easter Sunday was a very nice gathering at Bob’s sister’s home. Bob’s nephew, Tommy, joined us as well. There was enough food to feed an army. The boys did some maintenance work for Susan and we were able to spend some quality time together. We all over-ate and packed up enough leftovers to last a while. It was a great day after all. It was so nice spending time with family and relax a bit too.

We got home and unpacked all the goodies. It took a while to find a proper home for all the food, but we did. The animals will have their feast eventually and all is well…with one obviously missing piece. We are so grateful for all the notes from people who have gone through the same thing. It helps us get through this. To make things more difficult, it’s the anniversary of my dad’s and Tom Cox’s passings. We will get strength through family and friends during this difficult time. That’s what this holiday season is all about . . . the good memories we all had with dad, Tom and Jack.