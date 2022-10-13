So long, Jack

I’ve been writing this column for several days now. Ever since I found that the funeral for Jack Vincent was Saturday, I knew I had to dedicate this column to my friend Jack, just picking out what to say.

What can be said about Jack that hasn’t been said already? They did a beautiful job already at the service. Even Dr. Mike Lucas came back to talk. He and Jack had a special friendship and he spoke so nicely about it. Paster Art Phillips talked about a letter from Chris Holder and their special friendship that was both touching and funny at the same time.

My time knowing Jack started when I first moved to York some 25 years ago. Jack was one of the first to welcome me here. He sat on the Yorkshire Playhouse Board of Directors at the time. He convinced me to run for a soon-to-be open seat. I had been in a few plays before then and this seemed like a natural progression to me. I got elected and eventually became president. I continued being cast in plays and my love for the theatre grew each year. Jack eventually got off the board, but continued to support the theatre. It was always reassuring to hear Jack’s booming laughter from the audience.

One of my best memories with Jack was at Christmas time. The Playhouse allowed us to use the facility to wrap Christmas presents as a fundraiser for them. One night Jack came in loaded with presents to wrap, including three sizes of metal reindeer for his wife. It didn’t have a box, so we improvised and created a cardboard chimney so the reindeer would fit inside. It was complete with brick paper, cotton smoke and little stockings hung with care. Jack’s facial expression was great when he saw it. Jean was quite shocked by it, but it was all worth the effort.

My next encounter with him regarded the Chamber Board of Directors. Jack had been sitting on that board for a while and approached me about running for an open spot. I told him no at first…I knew nothing about the Chamber. Through his persistence he taught me everything I needed to know about the Chamber and I won a seat. He was quite the mentor for me. I eventually was on the committee to select the new executive director. We hired someone who didn’t work out and Jack convinced me to throw my name into the race. I was eventually hired to run the Chamber, which I did for seven years. During that time, I could rely on Jack for any project I had in mind. I learned that very few people could say no to him. Jack gave me such good advice all through my Chamber years.

As part of my duties of Chamber executive director, I became involved with the Chamber Ambassadors with Jack being the head of that group. During his time as president of the group, the attendance at Chamber functions grew quite a bit regarding Ambassador attendance, because Jack would get on the phone, talk to those he hadn’t seen in a while and convince them to attend. He proudly wore his red jacket and red polo shirt and people knew when the Ambassadors would be there. People wanting to be Ambassadors grew quite a bit when Jack ran things. He knew we needed more professional women involved in the group and the number of women has grown each year, thanks in part to Jack.

My next encounter with him was TeamMates. Jack was a TeamMate and he convinced me to be one as well. He got to know Ethan (my TeamMate) very well during his high school years. I eventually got on the board and worked my way to president. Again, Jack was a mentor to me to be the best mentor I could for Ethan. I often used Jack as an example in the program. It was a great relationship over the years.

When folks saw Jack coming their way, they knew he was on a mission and you usually said yes to him. It was always for a good cause. He never used his influence for petty things. When I was nominated for Yorkfest King, I could use Jack as a role model. After I won the title, Jack reminded me what an honor it was and to never let it go to my head. I spent the year thinking of Jack’s advice. As a former King himself, I knew his words of wisdom would serve me well. Jack helped me with the Past Royalty float this year for the Yorkfest parade due to the stroke I had. It was the little thing like helping me off and on the float that made a difference. He checked on me often when I got sick because that was him. It is something I will never forget. Jack made it a point to check on me often and for that I say thanks!

It won’t be the same without Jack. The city of York is a better place because of him. His love of the Dukes and the Huskers was amazing. I’m sure it’s no coincidence that they both won last weekend. I will miss his wisdom, advice and his friendship very much. Knowing he touched so many people has got to be a comfort to Jean. I know it is to me. Good-bye Jack. I’m so glad I could count you as a real friend.