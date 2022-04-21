Small Business and Economic Development Weeks coming up

The Chamber of Commerce and York County Development Corporation (YCDC) are putting those final touches on two great weeks celebrating Small Businesses and Economic Deployment Weeks. Throughout this article, I will note the various happenings during this time. I would encourage you to go to our website for the links that have the specific details for all the events taking place between May 2 and May 12: https://yorkchamber.org/sbw-and-edw-weeks/

Beginning May 2, we will kick off the two weeks with Captain Red Beards and Scooters offering specials. Captain Red Beards: 10% discount per order from 7-11 a.m., and Scooters: 10% discount off any coffee or smoothie for the whole day. A good cup of coffee is a great way to start any day.

Take Out Tuesday on May 3. As you make plans for lunch or dinner, there are several Chamber and YCDC eating establishments for you to enjoy. Also, May 3 kicks of our EntrepreTOURS (yes TOURS, this is a play on words). Join the Chamber and York County Development Teams from 4–6 PM as we head out to Benedict and Waco to meet with a few of our partners in those communities.

Wednesday, May 4, there will be a chance for businesses to update or take headshots for individuals and/or groups. Appointments times start at 9 a.m. Still on May 4, EntrepreTOURS continue in the City of York.

Thankful Thursday is May 5 and we invite you to take that extra minute to thank our business community. There is more happening on May 5! YCDC and the Chamber will co-host a personal development workshop at York Country Club. Reserve your space soon! Shannon Filing, with Action Coach, will conduct a half-day interactive workshop that will not only explore the honing and refining of leadership skills, but also the management of ourselves as leaders, mentors, and motivators. This immersive session will help to provide you with the tools needed to: cultivate a mindset for success, create achievable goals and action plans and build the skills needed to lead both ourselves and others. Plan on an afternoon filled with interactive activities, opportunities to learn from one another, creating solid action plans, and leaving refreshed, revitalized and more motivated than ever to achieve your goals and to help those around you do the same! Fee for the afternoon is $40 per person. Cost will include a light lunch, a full afternoon and concluded with a casual social time. Contact us to register for your spot.

Moving on to the next week, Tuesday, May 10, is another full day. We get things started at York’s Holthus Convention Center. Marketing to Enhance Business Growth is the focus for the Lunch & Learn hosted by York Chamber of Commerce and York County Development Corporation. Janell Andersen Ehrke with GrowNE, along with her team, will share strategies and best practices that can help you position your business for future growth. Feel free to bring your laptop for some hands-on training! Your attendance is complimentary with an RSVP. Lunch will be made available if requested for $15, on Tuesday, May 10 at York Holthus Convention Center. Email or call the chamber to reserve your seat.

A little teaser for May 10…York College will be sending me more specific information soon…stay tuned…you will not be disappointed!

On May 11, there will be another opportunity for anyone to update or take headshots for individuals and/or groups. Appointment times start at 9 a.m. Head to our website to reserve your appointment.

Thankful Thursday is May 12 and again, and we ask you to take that extra minute to thank our business community!

We will wrap up these two weeks with another EntrepreTOUR taking place in Henderson, Bradshaw and McCool. Join us from 4-6 p.m., as we take time to connect with our partners in these communities. Please see poster for locations and use convenient map has been prepared to assist you.

Lisa Hurley with YCDC and I want to thank our teams for all the great work they have put into these two weeks. Jill Swartzendruber and Emily Perry with the Chamber, along with Deb Heskett (YCDC), have spent several hours working with businesses throughout York County on the details for all the different programs and events that will take place. If you see any of these ladies, please express your appreciation to them as well.

Be watching for the Chamber’s 2022-23 membership directory that will be distributed in copies of York News-Times sometime during the first two weeks of May. Emily Perry has done a great job with this huge project and I am thankful for her hard work.

Save the date for the Chamber’s next VIBE @ 5 taking place at Rustic Dry Goods, located at 606 North Lincoln Ave. The Hintons look forward to partnering with the Chamber to host VIBE on May 19. Stay tuned for more details.

Over these next few weeks, we are asking for your patience as we begin the final phase of transition to our new website. I am excited to let everyone know that our new site will be revealed sometime in the month of May. We have been working with York News-Times and their affiliate, Amplified, over the past several months on the build and we are very excited for the release date.