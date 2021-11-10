Sky-high energy prices

While President Biden was criss-crossing Europe, Americans have been watching inflation spiral out of control. The cost of electricity has surged to the highest level in decades, and it’s expected to keep going up this winter. Even worse, headline inflation, which includes energy and grocery prices, is rising at the fastest rate in 30 years.

That may not matter much for wealthy coastal elites, but for most American families, it does matter. Every dollar counts, and paying more at the pump for gas or to heat our homes leaves less money for other essentials.

Rising costs have been especially hard to deal with in rural areas, where a typical family already has to pay upwards of 40 percent more for energy than families who live in cities. Inflation has also been tough for seniors, like Susan Zagozda from Omaha. According to the Omaha World-Herald, she’s “working part time at 65, [and] she has no room in her budget for extra costs.” As of October 22, “she had yet to turn on her furnace, even though frost had nipped the plants outside her home.”

Millions of American seniors like Susan are on a fixed income, and every extra dollar they spend to heat their homes is a dollar they can’t spend on other expenses. When many Nebraskans have to pay more for energy, they must cut back in other ways.