Sip & Stroll, a great way to connect with York businesses

For a long time, I used to get calls from anxious individual looking for particular products here in York. When the caller would share the specifics of what they were looking for, I would let them know the one or two places in York where it was available. The response was always, “Are you sure?” or “I didn’t know that”. These responses helped me prepare my “Stop and Smell the Roses” speech.

So, now when I receive calls, I not only direct callers to a specific business that would accommodate their need, I would also take the time to encourage them to spend a casual afternoon or morning in Downtown York. I emphasize casual, because if they are rushed, they will completely miss out. I can be heard encouraging folks to park their car at one end of a block and casually stroll into each store, making their way all the way to the rear of the store and back again. Take a brief moment to say hello to the staff working. So much can be gained from taking your time to browse and visit.

When we began ironing out the details and the marketing strategies for Sip & Stroll, the “Stop and Smell The Roses” tune, came to the top of our minds. The main premise for the event is for ticket holders to casually stroll from business to business to see their products and get to know the personnel. Ticket holders indicate that they feel no high pressure from walking into the various establishments.

Sip & Stroll is now in its 7th year and we have incorporated a few new things. This year, there will be outdoor live music being performed by students from York University. In April, we visited with Amy Fraser about having some of her students be part of the event. The response was very positive. Be on the lookout for canopy tents in the downtown area that will have beautiful music coming from them. Also new this year, we will have pedal cabs to help get you to the outer reaches of the sip area! Sip & Stroll would not be possible without these fantastic businesses participating: 4th Street Boutique, Ameriprise Financial Services, Baer's Furniture, Brandt Carpet & Tile, Carquest, Chances R, Clinch Law Firm, Coldwell Banker - NHS Real Estate, Crossroads Awards, Daylight Donuts At The Way Station, Delight Design, Ginny's Hallmark, GoodyPop, Grand Central Foods, H & R Block, Impulse Salon & Spa, Kinetic by Windstream, Kirtsey's Clothing & Gift Boutique, Life Unpredictable Photography, McNeill Floral, Mid America Vision Center, Mr Dukes Mercantile, Penner's Tire & Auto, Peterson's Petal Co, Pieper's Plumbing and Well Drilling, Rustic Dry Goods, Southeast Community College York Learning Center, Sun Theatre, Svehla Law Offices, The Jewelers Vault, The Personal Touch, The Quilt Basket, Valentinos of York, Wagner Decorating, Western Edge, York Boot & Repair, York County Health Coalition, and Yorkshire Playhouse.

Don’t forget that on Tuesday, September 27, 104.9 Max Country/KOOL 103.5 will host VIBE @ 5 from 5 – 6:30 at York Country Club. The crew at the radio stations have been busy promoting their golf cart give away all summer and want to cap of their summer of fun with VIBE @ 5! Come enjoy social time and be part of the excitement when they draw for the winner of the golf cart. There will be some games as well as great food and beverages.

