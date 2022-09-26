Sip 'N Stroll this Thursday night

The Chamber of Commerce’s popular Sip ‘N Stroll returns for a fall version of the event, this Thursday, September 29, starting at 5 p.m. The event, usually held in the spring, will be tested in the fall in time for pre-holiday shopping.

There are so many bargains in our stores and this gives folks an opportunity to casually do a little shopping and enjoy some adult refreshments as well.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Chamber office located at 603 North Lincoln Avenue in downtown York, or by going to the Chamber’s website, yorkchamber.org. (All those participating are required to buy a ticket.) Ticket prices are $15 each or $20 the day of the event. This is an adults-only event. New this year is that there will be live music along the route and several pedal cabs to help those who need assistance.

Each location will have refreshments on hand. We ask that you consume your beverages in the stores and not outside. This event is a great way to get people inside the stores. Shoppers can acquaint or re-acquaint themselves with what York has to offer. We heard comments each of the past six years that they didn’t know they could get that in York! Right now, there are 40 businesses in the downtown area participating. This is your chance to meet the owners/managers in person.

Many of the items you are looking for can be bought right here in York instead of spending the gas to get to other towns to get what you want. That can save you valuable time and expense this upcoming holiday season. When you shop locally, you are growing the community and the community can give back in the form of sponsorships for local sporting teams, service clubs, events, dance groups and others. You won’t get that return from the Big Box stores in other towns.

This is a great group activity, too. Groups of friends can do some shopping together or just have some fun away from home. It’s a great chance for women (and men) to get together and spend some time in the downtown. Get a jump start on your holiday shopping this Thursday night in downtown York.

This Thursday is also our last Farmer’s Market at the Kilgore Memorial Library. The Farmer’s Market starts at 5 p.m. and lasts until 7 p.m. You’ll have time to enjoy both events on Thursday. Each event helps the local merchants too.

I’ll also be taking down the Batman exhibit at the library by Thursday. I’ve had so many great comments on the display and it was fun to put together. It’s free to come look, so please take some time to stop on by.

I want to congratulate Chris Cox for being inducted into the York High School Athletics Hall of Fame. Chris came back from Arizona to accept this honor. Proud mom and uncle (both Yorkfest Royalty) were there to watch the festivities. I got to go along to several local spots for meals while Chris was in town. It was thrilling to have him accept this honor. Queen Susan Cox and former King, Bob Sautter, were there to escort Chris for the ceremony. Congratulations Chris.

We are working on a return visit sometime next year from Chris’ daughter, Kaylor, and her boyfriend, Alex, for another concert. Kaylor and Alex have been traveling the country doing concerts. This year’s event in York was so successful it immediately prompted a return visit. Watch for details.

On a personal note, yesterday was Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year. I was supposed to meet the rest of the family in Omaha at my cousin’s house for a celebration dinner. However, it did not work out. This was always my dad’s favorite time of year because of the amazing talent my aunts had in preparing the meal. I spoke to my cousin, who was hosting this year. I remembered when her mother did the meal. It was amazing. I don’t know what she did to that brisket, but it fell apart when eating. She said her house smells amazing already. That made me a little sad because I will miss it. Sadly, there are only three members of that generation left, my mom being one of them. She’ll bring her famous Bowl of Fruit to contribute to the dinner. My Aunt Maxine and Uncle Joe (my dad’s younger brother) and my mom carry a great tradition with them.

I really miss my Aunt Shirley and Uncle Max, my Aunt Uzie and Uncle Shimmy and of course my dad who are gone now. The High Holidays used to be a joyous event, this year it will be tinged with sadness. All my cousins will be there except my younger brother from Denver and my older brother from Arizona and myself. My sister and her family will have to represent us. I think they will do a great job.