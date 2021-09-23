Silver Salute: Is it possible to revisit one's youth? I'll let you know

So, what have I been up to in my occasional retirement? Where to begin …
I can confirm I have, by some horrible miscalculation or dim-witted decision, kinda/sorta retired from one job only to end up with two.
I still do quite a bit of work – if you could call it that – for the News-Times. Most is behind the scenes editing copy and posting stories to the internet – the odd feature and columns like this one that find their way to the page excepted. All of it is hammered out here at home in one of two recliners. The first is upstairs, the other down in the man cave. Which one I settle into is, often as not, based upon how obnoxious the wiener dogs are at a given moment. Upstairs, they can hold me hostage, but downstairs is a dog-free zone and, golly, don’t I thank goodness for that.
Then – nobody has a clue why, least of all me – I up and take on a second post-retirement, part-time job.
In the course of doing a couple features on the McLean family’s new beef enterprise here in York, I mentioned my decades as a meat cutter and grocery store owner in casual conversation. This career took place eons ago, long before the world’s most unlikely photo journalist turned out to be me at age 40. One thing led to another and next thing I knew McLean general manager Brian Kurth had me signed up to do what little I might to help get this gutsy, innovative business venture on its feet.
That’s the short version of how curiosity took me back to where I began; hacking, slashing and sawing meat as a student at Genoa High School and the son of Russell, former Safeway meat man. He was by then the owner, along with my mom, of Moseleys’ IGA downtown.
For the first four decades on earth I was immersed in the grocery industry. My wife, parents and I owned two stores, the first in St. Edward, the second in Lexington. But I was first of all a meat cutter. That was where my twisted life roots have always lain, just out of sight beneath the turf these past three decades as a newspaper man. For all those 30 years, including today and tomorrow, I think of myself as a meat cutter on a lark; a guy faking it as a writer and photographer until he is finally, inevitably, revealed to be the uneducated, galactically unqualified imposter he is.
Pulled it off for 30 years. No bad, huh?
But for some reason I was compelled to go back. To see if I could do at 72 what I did at age 22 and 32. The answer has so been a mixed result of yes, which is kinda nice, but also no, which was to be expected all along.
Brian was interested in me not so much for my incredible physical powers, blinding productivity and unlimited potential, but rather for hard-won experience. A new business with a hard-working crew, many new to the business themselves, he thought out loud, might derive some measure of benefit by the presence of a haggard, yet wise old owl lurking about.
So I launched this new adventure. More than a couple folks have asked, non-rhetorically, “Hey, Mose, what the heck were you thinking? "Not sure myself" has become the standard answer.
I purchased a couple new boning knives (I favor R. H. Forschner/Victorinox blades made in Switzerland of premium German steel). My late aunt Hazel was often heard to declare, “It only costs 90% more to go first class.” So I did.
A new scabbard was necessary because the old – and I mean O-L-D old – plastic model was shot. I went with aluminum for the replacement. Figure it will serve me better in future decades than the inferior one it replaced. More realistic, of course, is that at my age it won’t have to hold up long at all.
So far I seem to be withstanding the physical challenges so-so; not so bad, really, considering my daily state of general skeletal distress about the knees, hips and shoulders. I refuse to yield, though, even to lingering weakness and discomfort in this troublesome left thumb, broken in a fall this summer.
For proof that all I say is true refer to the accompanying photo. I am the one in the back channeling Colonel Sanders.
A couple or perhaps three mornings a week I join my new, knife-wielding colleagues a little after 7 and busy myself among them, mostly trying to stay out of the way until noon, give or take. Why not 7 straight up? First priority in retirement is to drive Good Wife Norma to her job at 7. Second priority is to be done at McLean Beef in time to pick her up again. I pamper her in this small way because she is the only member of our household with a ‘real’ job that we (I) must fiercely protect.
Then there’s the weird dad motivation. Did I neglect to mention that?
Retired in his home town years and years ago, my dad went back to where he began, too. Broken Bow Pack put him on the payroll – I think maybe Mom worked as a meat wrapper for a time, as well – provided a stool adequate to accommodate at least one cheek and set him to work boning and grinding.
I thought that full-circle story was neat at the time. Now that it’s my time, I thought, why not see what would happen were I to follow his lead? So, that’s what I did.
Can it be done? The jury is still out, but so long as there isn’t a crisis in the ibuprofen supply chain I’ll be fine; for a while at least. Time will tell.