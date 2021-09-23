Silver Salute: Is it possible to revisit one's youth? I'll let you know

So I launched this new adventure. More than a couple folks have asked, non-rhetorically, “Hey, Mose, what the heck were you thinking? "Not sure myself" has become the standard answer.

I purchased a couple new boning knives (I favor R. H. Forschner/Victorinox blades made in Switzerland of premium German steel). My late aunt Hazel was often heard to declare, “It only costs 90% more to go first class.” So I did.

A new scabbard was necessary because the old – and I mean O-L-D old – plastic model was shot. I went with aluminum for the replacement. Figure it will serve me better in future decades than the inferior one it replaced. More realistic, of course, is that at my age it won’t have to hold up long at all.

So far I seem to be withstanding the physical challenges so-so; not so bad, really, considering my daily state of general skeletal distress about the knees, hips and shoulders. I refuse to yield, though, even to lingering weakness and discomfort in this troublesome left thumb, broken in a fall this summer.

For proof that all I say is true refer to the accompanying photo. I am the one in the back channeling Colonel Sanders.