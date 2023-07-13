Calling all shoppers... it is the annual York Sidewalk Sales tomorrow, July 15! Get ready for some big savings opportunities you visit these Chamber member locations: York Ace Hardware, Baer’s Furniture, Brandt Carpet & Tile, Captain Red Beard’s Crossroads Awards & Gifts, Daylight Donuts at the Way Station, Delight Design & Delight Accessories, Ginny’s Hallmark, GoodyPop, Kirtsey’s Clothing & Gift Boutique, maurices, McNeill Floral, Mr. Dukes Mercantile, Rustic Dry Goods, The Quilt Basket, Thrift Therapy, Wagner Decorating, Western Edge — York, York Boot & Repair, The Trading Post, Renegade Antiques and Uniques, Goodwill, Crossroads Riders. Sidewalk sales are a staple of the Balloon Days weekend!

Balloon Days will be here July 14-16. Activities get underway Friday, July 14 at the Family Aquatic Center with a Beach Party beginning at 1 p.m. “Surf’s Up” will be the Dive in Movie and the show will start at 9 p.m. Saturday, July 15 downtown York will be the place you want to be. ESI Camp students will be set up by 9 a.m. to showcase their hard work from the two-week camp. Renewed Horizon will be outside the Chamber Office selling breakfast burritos and snow cones for hungry shoppers. The Crossroads Riders will have a booth setup downtown where they will be selling small items and treats. Blow It Up Balloons will have creations available from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The very popular Transportation Exploration will take place at the Holthus Convention Center from 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. York Country Club is hosting the Annual Ladies Invite. Shotgun start is at 9 a.m. and those interested in participating can contact the pro shop to register. York Parks and Recreation will be ready to cool everyone down with the Giant water fight that will take place at 6th & Nebraska in front of Kilgore Memorial Library. The weekend wraps up at Mincks Park on Sunday, July 16, with Parks and Rec hosting Soaring High from 5 – 7 p.m. Spend time in York, July 14-16.

Our partners with York County Ag Society and Nebraska Extension York are in the home stretch leading into the 150th York County Fair! Come join in the All-American Fun at the fairgrounds Aug. 3 – 6. Thursday, Aug. 3 kicks off at 10 a.m. with a full day of activity. A few activities to highlight are Pork BBQ, Demolition Derby and Taps, Taste and Tunes. Friday, Aug. 4 is filled with fun, music and food. Take in the Cattleman’s Steak Fry, 10th Celebration Ice Cream Social and the Pioneer Band Dance & Beer Garden. Saturday, Aug. 5 has great family focused programs all day. Enjoy Kids Fun Day, The String Beans, Figure 8 Races and the Jordan Schoch Band performing in the Beer Garden. The fair activities will wind down on Sunday, Aug. 6 and will showcase the popular Farm Olympics.

Join us for a throwback celebration at the annual Yorkfest event! Rock Around the Clock, Happy Days in York will be the theme to this four-day event that will include Family Night, a Grand Parade, delicious food and much more! Make plans to head to York, Sept. 7 — 10 for this rockin’ good time! We are pretty excited for a new addition to the Yorkfest 2023 celebration! Stay tune for more details about the mini-carnival as we get a closer.

Remember: Be a part of Leadership York’s 2023-2024 class! Join Leadership York in 2023. Class meets monthly from September 2023 to May 2024. Leadership York provides participants a chance to meet monthly to receive an in depth look at the York community. From touring facilities and meeting with local officials and leaders to observing the inner workings of the city and county, our participants will come away with a whole new understanding of what makes York a great place to work and live. We want you to be one of York’s future leaders and decision-makers! Positive and active leadership is the core of a stable community and the objectives set forth in the Leadership York curriculum helps secure that type of leadership for many generations to come. Apply online at www.yorkchamber.org/leadership-york. Application deadline is July 28.