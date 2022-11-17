Show your local love when you Shop Small

Small Business Saturday is next Saturday, November 26. Downtown York will be busy beginning approximately 9 a.m. that day. The Chamber team will be serving up hot cider to shoppers and new this year, we will host a few light hearted games just outside our offices. Sarah, Jill and I have been working with several of our businesses to coordinate shopping reward bags. These bags include a gift card, gift certificate or Chamber Check Card, that can be used at area businesses.

As of this writing, our participating businesses are: 16th Street Car Wash, 4th Street Boutique, Baer's Furniture, Captain Red Beards, Chances 'R' Restaurant and Lounge, Crossroads Awards, Daylight Donuts at the Way Station, Delight Design, Dollar Fresh, G Force Car Wash, Ginny's Hallmark, GoodyPop, Harmony Nursery and Daylily Farm, Kirtsey's Clothing and Gift Boutique, Lichti's TV, Appliance and Furniture Center, McNeill Floral, Mr. Dukes Mercantile, Peterson's Petal Company, Rustic Dry Goods, The Flower Box, The Jewelers Vault, The Quilt Basket, Wagner's Decorating/Isaiah's Toy Box, WallFlour Cakes, Wendy's, Wessels Living History Farm, York Ace Hardware, York Chamber of Commerce, York Country Club, York County Visitors Bureau and York University. Santa will make his York debut just outside our offices from 10 a.m. until noon.

Sun Theatre has told us they will be running two holiday movies that morning and the cost to attend is only $1 plus the cost of concessions. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m., with both movies beginning at 10 a.m. Moms and dads are welcome to have their children enjoy the movie while they shop! Moviegoers can choose which movie to attend upon arrival to the theatre. Make plans to spend the morning in Downtown York supporting local!

It must be Christmas magic! Several of our Chamber members are having sales and/or hosting fun family activities on one night! Mark your calendars and plan to visit downtown York on Thursday, December 8. Not only will Santa be at his hut, but the Grinch will be strolling downtown (please help him find some holiday spirit) and a traditional caroling quartet will be out and about as you shop! What better way to find your holiday spirit this season at 4th Street Boutique, Baer's Furniture in York, NE, Brandt Carpet & Tile, Delight Design & Delight Accessories, York Elks Lodge #1024, Mr Dukes Mercantile, Rustic Dry Goods, Union Bank & Trust, York Dance Center, York Sunrise Sertoma Club (City Auditorium), and Yorkshire Playhouse. More details can be found at: https://yorkchamber.org/holiday-spirit/.

The Holiday Rewards Program got underway yesterday, November 17. The holiday rewards program is a great way to reward shoppers that shop and do business local. Consumers will have the opportunity to bring their receipts from Chamber businesses to the Chamber Office and be entered into a drawing that will take place on December 14 for Chamber Check Cards. We always have a great response from our local and out of town shoppers! Details and rules can be found on our website: https://yorkchamber.org/holiday-rewards/

Earlier this week, I met with the group that will be making the season bright for several boys and girls this season! We worked through the schedules to staff the Santa Hut that is located at York’s Kilgore Memorial Library. Santa and his helpers will be ready to greet children and families every Thursday and Saturday in December through December 22. New this year, there will be Spanish speaking helpers on a few specific dates. We are thankful to those that have been willing to work with us on translation of our materials as well as participating on site. The full schedule can be found at: https://yorkchamber.org/santa/

This time of year, everyone is having a heightened awareness to be thankful. I always hold November special as this is time that I was blessed with two special people in my life. Today, is the day that I celebrate my daughters, Erin and Amanda, and their birthday. Being their mom has been one of the greatest things and watching them grow to be wonderful mothers to their children makes me smile. This has been quite the year for my family and many others that I am close to. I wish for all those that have had a tough year to find the joy in the little things as you look to preserve special memories. Take the time to be thankful for all we are blessed with. Happy Thanksgiving to you all!