Service and sacrifice

Before 2016, private citizens and communities could not work in partnership with the VA to complete needed construction projects. I was proud to help lead the effort in Congress to change that. President Obama signed my CHIP IN for Vets Act into law in 2016, which gave five cities, including Omaha, the chance to be part of the planning and construction of VA facilities that can often be slowed by bureaucratic hurdles while our veterans are left to wait.

With the backing of the Omaha community, this excellent new facility was built under budget and ahead of schedule. The program was such a success in Omaha that Representative Don Bacon and I introduced a bill to reauthorize it for another five years, so more great communities across the country have the ability to give back to the men and women who have served this country. President Biden signed our bill into law at the end of September.

Lincoln’s new VA clinic is another recent success story. After years of hard work and collaboration between the community and the Department of Veterans Affairs, the new Victory Park campus finally opened for patients this spring. I advocated with the VA Secretary to redevelop the clinic on the same site for years, and I was honored to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony in 2019.