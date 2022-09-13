September is self-improvement month

This month marks the end of one era (summer) and the start of a new one (fall). Now is a time to reflect on all you've accomplished this year before identifying which goals you still need to work toward.

Think of this as preemptive work for your New Year’s Resolutions.

The following three factors are considered much more important than intelligence in determining success: self-confidence, goal setting, and perseverance. An individual's self-esteem, or your self-confidence, is basically what you think about yourself.

Personal development is an ongoing process of self-improvement either in your career, in your education, in your personal life, or in all these areas. It is about setting goals for yourself and putting plans in place to reach those goals.

Here are four reasons why personal development should be a priority:

• Forces you out of your comfort zone

• Develops your strengths

• Boosts your confidence

• Improves your self-awareness

Self-improvement helps enhance strengths, improve mental health, and even heal relationships. Some ways of self-improvement include simple tasks such as reading a book, trying something new, mediating or even waking up early.

How do libraries help in the development? As gateways to knowledge and culture, libraries play a fundamental role in society. The resources and services they offer create opportunities for learning, support literacy and education, and help shape the new ideas and perspectives that are central to a creative and innovative society.

Studies show a positive relationship between library quality (school and public) and the amount read, as well as a relationship with reading competence. Better libraries mean more literacy development for younger readers as well as for high school students.

Speaking of self-improvement, Friends have chosen to provide a fresh representation of our group with a new logo. Thank you to graphics extraordinaire Janey for her many creative options and patience with the requested tweaks.

Make plans to view the Kent Bedient Gallery in October for a salute to Manufacturing Month. Local manufacturers will showcase the potential of modern manufacturing, feature their accomplishment and foster interest in a manufacturing career.

Calling all Batman fans -- the Elmer Baker Display Case is featuring Todd Kirshenbaum’s favorite pieces from his Batman collection for the remainder of September.