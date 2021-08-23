September is National Library Card Sign-up Month

If your family members haven't signed up for a library card yet, what are you waiting for? To find out how you can get your free card, call (402) 363-2620 or check out the library web site at http://libraries.ne.gov/york/, follow the link for library cards under the services tab to learn more.
It’s time again for backpacks, lunchboxes, binders, glue sticks, crayons and all those things for the new school year. Things are getting busy and you will want to know what is happening in York County today, tomorrow or even next month. Get this information at your fingertips at https://www.teamup.com/Yorkcountyne. Set up “One County, One Calendar” on your laptop and mobile devices to stay informed.
Our staff will continue to work to create activities and events that are truly meaningful and thought-provoking. We want to help students in advancing their critical thinking, knowledge, skills and ability to problem solve. OK, now let’s get started, working together to make this the best school year ever for your child!
Story Time with Mr. and Mrs. B will start Tuesday, September 7. This program can help you improve your child’s interaction with books and develop early literacy skills. This will be presented on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., at the library.
Don’t forget about our project, in partnership with the York News-Times, the “Free Little Library” project. Multiple sites were selected for the recycled newspaper racks. They have been refurbished in bright blue and offer free children’s and youth books. Look for one in your neighborhood: at Grand Central, York Fair Grounds, Mincks Park, York News-Times, East Hill Park, P.L.A.Y and York County Historical Society.
We have had patrons express interest in starting a photography club. There will be an organizational meeting for this new club on Sunday, September 19 at 1 p.m. If you have an interest, please call (402) 363-2620 and we can connect you with the organizers.
“Community Conversations” are continuing. Your input is important, and if you have something to share about community issues and how your library can better prepare for our future needs, call 402-363-2626 or send your thoughts to kilgore@cityofyork.net.