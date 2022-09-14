Senior gripes? Oh, Mama, I've got 'em by the boatload!

Has your hair gone thin and white, your walking gate a bit crooked? If so there’s another senior symptom you have nurtured over that many years, too. Gripes. Lots and lots of gripes.

Let’s trot out a few of mine and see which ones land with a thud.

For instance, I griped mightily, but with only Good Wife Norma there to hear, about the mouth-breather I passed on Hwy 34 east of York a few months ago. His rust bucket truck bristled with gun barrels poking up and was emblazoned with typical, though not the least bit surprising, Neanderthal bumper stickers. You get three guesses about this fellow’s choice for president and the first two don’t count. Everything was straw brown and crunchy dry from extreme drought at the time and on that particular day the wind was raging upwards to 40 mph. So this dolt mindlessly flips a lit cigarette out the window in a shower of sparks. His ears must still be aglow from my tirade of frustration and anger.

Little says, “I don’t get out of town much cuz I’m kind of a country bumpkin” like folks who refuse to use their turn signals in traffic. I’ve trotted this one out before. Let’s not belabor the point today.

Or what of the Darwin Award finalist a while back in the gray car driving right at me and surrounded by other motorists in dense fog; nary a single light glowing anywhere on the vehicle? Near perfect invisibility. Boy, did I gripe that day. Same thing too often happens at dawn and dusk. Is it really that cerebrally impossible to figure out that lights are equally useful for seeing and being seen? Sheesh.

The ethically, morally and socially repugnant Pillen and Herbster primary election political commercials — one after another after another ad nauseam – had GWN and me howling at the boob tube in outrage. I do not recall a more disgraceful campaign in my adult years. No debate (tee-hee) about it. Well, we’ll get what we deserve; an entrenched, rich, self-serving White man to replace the entrenched, rich, self-serving White man who has (mercifully) term limited out. “Let’s have another one, just like the other one!” sang Nebraska in praise of their chosen clone. Hey, Carol Blood, I see you standing over there in the corner. At least one lifelong formerly-faithful Republican, now disenfranchised, abandoned and set adrift by his own party, is headed your way. Vote in hand.

Then the governor of South Dakota approves turning AR-15 assault rifles on deer in an area of her state with a depredation problem. Really? A public green light for weapons of war? I have happily killed deer in my time with a lever-action Marlin 30-30 so maybe this isn’t a big deal. And I’m sure assault rifles of adequate caliber are legal, if not well suited, to deer hunting anyway. But I filled my tags by aiming carefully and firing one bullet at a time. The social optics of making a public big deal of setting assault rifles on deer in this age of daily mass killings and unspeakable loss took on – I don’t know – hints of right wing extremism to me. What are we to do, Kristi, lay down a spray of semi-automatic, deer-suppressing fire to beat them back? Then fix bayonets and charge into the trees after them? If the dang things are that big a threat, Gov. Noem, just drop a bomb on the suckers and have done with it.

Have you noticed that before an item you ordered online has even had time to find your porch, the mega corporation you bought it from is already haranguing you to complete their online survey? They will bug you mercilessly as many times as it takes to force your compliance. Not so big a deal as governor campaigns and the threat of rampaging, murderous ungulates of course, but annoying none the less don’t you think?

I hear one last bee buzzing around in my bonnet today, so let’s let it go. We’re talking about pop-ups that pop up on pop-ups that pop up on pop-ups ad infinitum. You know what I mean, sure you do. The Bubonic Pop-Up Plague is a bane of life, one among many, for unfortunate Boomers like us; doomed to limp off whimpering to the Happy Hunting Ground from a culture of digital enlightenment that never seemed to include us.