Seeds: Unload the bricks and go!

If people aren’t on board with you freeing yourself from loads that you were never meant to bear alone, those folks are your bricks. You’re not responsible for carrying them along. Give them a rest from riding on your spine and allow them to watch you pave the way standing strong for yourself. Then they can come along, or they won’t. You haven’t taken their space, in fact, they finally have their own to decipher because you’re no longer dragging them along. It’s in their court, to share the wins with or not. With that spirit in mind, go forth my friend. I am not judging what bricks you choose to unload. I am celebrating your win – you chose to do something. You chose to walk strong and tall with what you can actually carry, and I am cheering you on for that.