Seeds: Unload the bricks and go!

Anyone else feeling like they need a good pep talk? Since Christmas, I have been hauling a load of bricks around on my back and I am like, what in “Sam Hill” is going on? Why can’t I shake this?
So, I am starting to shake it off by sharing the load here for anyone else who wants to unfurl themselves from their own set of bricks. From juggling motherhood to juggling work to juggling a simple grocery trip, does it ever feel like the next task is so momentous and heavy that it takes the entire universe’s energy to complete?
I hear ya. I think others are feeling this heaviness too. The answer to these woes must be in some magical, Epsom salt concoction or workout routine right? Maybe I need a Yoga mat woven with a thin line of gold thread. Maybe it’s snazzy juice or a neon green pill.
Or maybe, it’s inside my head and I need to crawl out from within myself to the edge of the canyon of my life and announce, “I don’t need to prove anything to be whole. I am whole because I am alive!”
I write so much about soil health, plant and animal diversity, water, and such, because those who want to restore, renew, and regenerate these natural resources are coming up against a system that promotes and even rewards mining what remains – from the earth and each other. Life is a direct reflection of our taking or giving and the takers seem to want to take all they can get, when it’s the giving and seeking balance that brings enjoyment. Am I right or am I wrong? I know there are others who agree. Climb the scales and balance with me!
At the center of all my thoughts as of late is a simple truth presented by the 10-year-old at our house that sometimes really winning is not winning. Yes indeed, the other day Caroline came home after her basketball tournament in Bee, Neb. I was super excited to hear what the outcome of the day was. Elated, I celebrated with my daughter as she announced they had won the championship spot. About 30 minutes later she came to me and said, “Well, we didn’t win. But I made the last score that tied the game. So, we both won.”
“Well, that’s even cooler yet,” I told her as she beamed from ear to ear.
Yes, that’s the spirit. Reaching for our best helps the greater human team and is loads of fun and not loads to bear. Instead, it’s sharing the win! It’s not a march towards socialism or giving everyone a medal. It’s just a way to feel joyous in the soul for yourself and others.
The current times, not unlike times gone by, have their share of heaviness. But what’s really heavy can only change if we carry the loads we actually can and allow the rest of the bricks to fall off our backs. We can come back for those later or we don’t ever need to come back for them again.
The universe is speaking extra loud and clear now. It is affording us a chance to sort the ridiculous from the meaningful. It’s a chance to give back what we’re taking too much of. It’s a chance to share and compete for what’s best for humanity and not just to carry home more “gold” from land to a host of other “things” we can’t seem to get enough of.
If people aren’t on board with you freeing yourself from loads that you were never meant to bear alone, those folks are your bricks. You’re not responsible for carrying them along. Give them a rest from riding on your spine and allow them to watch you pave the way standing strong for yourself. Then they can come along, or they won’t. You haven’t taken their space, in fact, they finally have their own to decipher because you’re no longer dragging them along. It’s in their court, to share the wins with or not. With that spirit in mind, go forth my friend. I am not judging what bricks you choose to unload. I am celebrating your win – you chose to do something. You chose to walk strong and tall with what you can actually carry, and I am cheering you on for that.