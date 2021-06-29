Seeds: Observational agriculture

Brian Brhel pulls into his father, David Brhel’s, farm drive near Denton, Neb. David walks up – tall, and slender, built like an Eastern Nebraska “Honest Abe.” He asks his son what the ag markets are up to and then motions over to the garden he and his wife Eileen are enjoying. The two men marvel at the fruitful, lush greens. The extra bounty is shared with the neighbors. Behind the father and son, are a herd of 20 cattle.
“I have 20 lawn mowers,” Brhel laughed, motioning to the livestock grazing gently behind them.
“My parents have been so supportive of my changes. That has made all the difference in my life,” he made sure to relay.
“Regenerative Ag,” seems too much of a label for Brhel’s free-thinking mindset, but he gets it. “I guess people need labels. You can get placed in these ‘boxes’ and I know why. It’s because people want to associate with some type of direction. What comes to mind for me though is we are simply following ‘nature’s guide’ and natural processes. No matter how you want to label that, it’s about observation and using your brain.”
“We need to try new things. We need to think on our own. We need to be learning from each other,” Brhel said, jumping back into the pickup to head back to his farm location. “And, I mean, what better way to spend your day than listening to cows eat fresh grass? I have 80 heifers happy to see me because I gave them a new strip of rye. There is a lot of enjoyment when you see the cattle are happy. That is a little piece of heaven for me.”
In 2005, Brhel started his path to his self-described “observational agriculture” by envisioning a plan to bring cattle back to his cropland through grazing forages, “The farm has evolved from conventional corn, soybean, alfalfa, and occasional wheat rotation to a more flexible and diverse cropping plan that includes corn, milo, soybeans, triticale, hairy vetch and forage peas. Beef cattle have always been part of the farm, but are now used in ways that bring multiple benefits with less cost.”
“When I started, I used forage sorghum and grazing corn as a way to add weight to stocker cattle, grass-finished beef or the cow/calf herd. Getting the cattle out of the yards and onto the land was a big step. Herd health was a huge benefit of that move. The manure spreader was sold shortly after. We haven’t spread manure for 15 years. We sold it. That was a good day. I did not enjoy working on a manure spreader. When things move, they break.”
“Cattle are raised on permanent pasture two-thirds of the year and the other one-third they are grazed on planted forages or crop residue,” Brhel explained. “Some of the fall planted small grains are grazed in spring just before planting. Using summer harvested crops allows me the opportunity to plant multi-species covers that can add high value forage at a critical time.”
“Cattle genetics are based on the experience and ability for the animal to survive and thrive on forage alone. If they would receive grain as a fattening ration later in their life, then there will be no issue with efficiency. I tend to be less concerned with the color or breed, as I am finding the animal that fits my environment with few inputs or attention.”
The cow herd receives “zero” vaccinations or pour-ons Brhel noted, “The calves receive one-round of shots before weaning. The cow works for me, not the other way around. I am only tasked with providing the appropriate forage to meet her needs to perform.”
“It’s about investing now for the payback later,” Brhel said with enthusiasm. “It’s already happening with the fertility I am gaining. I am still comfortable in my lifestyle, and I can support the health of my soil and my community by reducing some of the inputs we think we need.”
It’s all about better agriculture for a better world, he pointed out in conclusion, “I am really interested in building community through partnerships and sharing, whether sharing information or renting equipment from a neighbor or paying them to do work for me because I cannot afford the equipment. I spend a lot of time developing relationships. In turn, those relationships create win-win situations.”