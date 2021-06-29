Seeds: Observational agriculture

Brian Brhel pulls into his father, David Brhel’s, farm drive near Denton, Neb. David walks up – tall, and slender, built like an Eastern Nebraska “Honest Abe.” He asks his son what the ag markets are up to and then motions over to the garden he and his wife Eileen are enjoying. The two men marvel at the fruitful, lush greens. The extra bounty is shared with the neighbors. Behind the father and son, are a herd of 20 cattle.

“I have 20 lawn mowers,” Brhel laughed, motioning to the livestock grazing gently behind them.

“My parents have been so supportive of my changes. That has made all the difference in my life,” he made sure to relay.

“Regenerative Ag,” seems too much of a label for Brhel’s free-thinking mindset, but he gets it. “I guess people need labels. You can get placed in these ‘boxes’ and I know why. It’s because people want to associate with some type of direction. What comes to mind for me though is we are simply following ‘nature’s guide’ and natural processes. No matter how you want to label that, it’s about observation and using your brain.”