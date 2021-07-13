Seeds: Magic Valley Potatoes

“The soil is Mother Earth’s skin,” Sandy said. “I like to say we are slipping seeds softly under her skin. For 40 years, I have traveled with Jeff all over and seen millions of acres of land and thousands of fields of potatoes.”

“The soil has changed so much – and not for the better,” Jeff echoed his wife.

“When we got married, the Magic Valley was such a vibrant county – every mile corner had a small industry on it. Everyone really did help each other out. It was just a beautiful thing. There were rows of different crops, 14 to 20 different types, it was important to everyone in the valley to have long rotations. Rotating crops was embedded in Jeff’s DNA,” Sandy reflected.

Born in 1958, Jeff’s father Clyde and Grandpa Clyde placed a shovel in his hands early on. He stayed close to his father in the potato fields until allergies plagued him and he spent more time with his Grandma Emelia. Walking the ditch banks to pick wild asparagus, Jeff began learning nature’s role is far deeper and more important than the surface business of agriculture.