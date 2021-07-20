Seeds: Fence posts talking to each other

It’s just that time again to share, “Fence Posts Talking to Each Other.” It’s always a good reminder for me and I thought maybe all of us – because it’s hot, and farmers are tired, and families get tired too. The biggest hope for the future of the farm is the family and their talents and dreams. Dr. Ron Hanson always did an exquisite job reminding us, “Most family relationships contain a hidden reservoir of hope.”

When I was still a reporter at the York News-Times, I covered Professor Ron Hanson's presentation “Fence Posts Talking to Each Other.” Dr. Hanson was the guest speaker at the United Farmers Co-op Young Farmers Organization meeting on December 8, 2004. After the article appeared in the paper, I ran into the late June Moore. She told me she had seen the article and that each year, farm families should be reminded of Dr. Hanson's message. She shared how his message had been utilized in her own home. The day we connected, I internally made a promise to June that each year I would remind my neighbors about Dr. Hanson's presentation.