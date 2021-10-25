Seeds - Hello over there, I see you!

Life in America is a shifting right now and if you’re not so sure, believe me, I am not so sure either. Some are promising all the answers, others are promising all the answers are wrong. The middle is just trying to survive. The fingers are pointing, the fear may be mounting, but how’s that neighbor over there really doing? I can see the heaviness in how hard it is to even wave sometimes. I can tell when some people just want to crawl into a hole and sleep.

Here’s what I hope as I traverse through what must be done or what some are saying must be done. I hope you’re doing well. I hope you feel a purpose, even when it feels like all we are trying to do is push through.

I’m not thinking about whether or not you’re vaccinated. I’m not thinking what political party you are. I’m not thinking what you owe me or don’t. I’m just thinking, are we all going to be okay? I’m thinking, this is hard. I am thinking I am seeing a lot of not giving up. I am seeing people show up. I am empathizing with the stress, the worry, the hopes, and the dreams.

There’s nothing better than seeing the dreams continue – college kids who have never had the fully normal college experience, continuing to show up for class. New businesses popping up. People still trying to support local restaurants and buying from local farmers and such. That’s what we have to keep doing. That’s what it’s really all about. A neighbor at her sink not wasting an ounce of a tomato from another neighbor’s garden. A plate of cookies. A smile. A shared sense that we are not in this alone in the ways that really matter. Maybe it’s as simple as, “Hello over there, I see you.” Because I do – I really do.