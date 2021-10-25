Seeds - Hello over there, I see you!

The ins and outs of quarantine. Injections or no injections. The phone scrolling. The doldrums.
Then there’s a neighbor I picked up some cookies from. They were delicious. We talked about how we all need each other. I admired her sink full of tomatoes from another neighbor.
“You know, I just don’t like to see things go to waste. I can’t stand it,” she said.
Yes, the can-do spirit that makes something of life. I’ve seen it at home and afar. This country and the world over, people keep moving forward. Babies are born, other people move on to forever. The stories go on. It’s what has mattered and always will. Our shared humanity – not an opinion – an authentic expression. Not a judgment – instead the real, constant, daily movements we all strive to make. The stuff of actual life.
Is there a haze of depression draping over the land? Or is it just me? A shuffling around, darting eyes from the sides of some wearing masks, or some not wearing masks. I think people are tired. I understand. I think people are scared. I understand. I think people are hopeful too – thank God, I can understand that too.
I think the stockers at Walmart are tired of us complaining we can’t find everything. I think they’re trying. I think the drive-thru restaurant employees are tired of of picking up the extra shifts when some are out with COVID or there just plain aren’t enough people applying for jobs. I think individuals feel overwhelmingly responsible for things they simply cannot help – things out of their control. I think we’re having to learn we can take care of what we can take care of and that’s it – so we try.
Life in America is a shifting right now and if you’re not so sure, believe me, I am not so sure either. Some are promising all the answers, others are promising all the answers are wrong. The middle is just trying to survive. The fingers are pointing, the fear may be mounting, but how’s that neighbor over there really doing? I can see the heaviness in how hard it is to even wave sometimes. I can tell when some people just want to crawl into a hole and sleep.
Here’s what I hope as I traverse through what must be done or what some are saying must be done. I hope you’re doing well. I hope you feel a purpose, even when it feels like all we are trying to do is push through.
I’m not thinking about whether or not you’re vaccinated. I’m not thinking what political party you are. I’m not thinking what you owe me or don’t. I’m just thinking, are we all going to be okay? I’m thinking, this is hard. I am thinking I am seeing a lot of not giving up. I am seeing people show up. I am empathizing with the stress, the worry, the hopes, and the dreams.
There’s nothing better than seeing the dreams continue – college kids who have never had the fully normal college experience, continuing to show up for class. New businesses popping up. People still trying to support local restaurants and buying from local farmers and such. That’s what we have to keep doing. That’s what it’s really all about. A neighbor at her sink not wasting an ounce of a tomato from another neighbor’s garden. A plate of cookies. A smile. A shared sense that we are not in this alone in the ways that really matter. Maybe it’s as simple as, “Hello over there, I see you.” Because I do – I really do.