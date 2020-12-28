Seeds - A visit from a neighbor

The other day, I sat across the table from a farmer who changed.

It took one visit from an elderly neighbor who had lost half his apple orchard from the atrazine running into it from a neighboring field onto his farm.

First the farmer changed the way he farmed in the field surrounding the orchard.

Then another neighbor asked him, “Can you farm a better way on our farm too?”

The farmer said, “Yes.”

Now the farmer and his wife farm their entire farm and raise their livestock a different way.

These issues have either connected neighbors and caused them to change or divided neighbors.

I’ve seen it. I’ve lived it. Life is too short to look back though – forward is the better way. I believe it without a shadow of a doubt. I’ve come to this conclusion after talking to enough people across the nation and the world who refuse to hide behind excuses or ignorance any longer.

There are so many farmers and ranchers changing and so many wanting to help each other.