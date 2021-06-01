Seeds -- You're beautiful and what a wonderful world

It’s Tuesday, June 1, the day after Memorial Day. The day after we may have heard a trumpet rendition of “Taps.” The day after laying bouquets on graves and trying to leave painful memories to rest while holding onto the good ones. The day we just may have taken the day off to think and relax.
A friend of mine asked me to write a story about the beauty in the world. She said that everyone needs to hear they are beautiful. I thought it was fitting, the day after we are sober and consider the mortality of this all, that I write about the beauty of it all. Then I thought about Louis Armstrong, and “What a Wonderful World.” For those who didn’t know about my second favorite trumpeter right behind my son Mr. Luke, here’s a bit more about Armstrong’s life.
Born in poverty in New Orleans in 1901, Armstrong went through more than his share of challenges. Growing up, he worked jobs and sang in a boys’ quartet. In 1913, according to Britannica online, he was sent to the “‘Colored Waifs Home’ as a juvenile delinquent. There he learned to play cornet in the home’s band.” He had found his home with music and life’s passion. Eventually this passion became something we could all enjoy, beautiful sounds shared by a beautiful smile and incredible talent. In “What a Wonderful World, written by George David Weiss and Robert Thiele, Armstrong sings with that deep, resonating, throaty voice these lyrics:
I see trees of green, red roses too.
I see them bloom, for me and for you.
And I think to myself, what a wonderful world . . .
I see skies of blue and clouds of white.
The bright blessed day, the dark sacred night.
And I think to myself, what a wonderful world . . .
The colors of the rainbow, so pretty in the sky, are also on the faces, of people going by.
I see friends shaking hands saying, “How do you do?”
They’re really saying, “I love you.”
I hear babies cry.
I watch them grow.
They’ll learn much more than I’ll ever know.
And I think to myself, what a wonderful world . . .
Yes, I think to myself what a wonderful world . . .
It’s a wonderful day to sing a “What a Wonderful World,” even when there’s so much not so wonderful going on, the wonderful things go on too. That’s the hope. So, just know, you’re beautiful. Please know that. In that beauty is all the promise, joy, uniqueness, and contribution this wonderful world needs.