Seeds -- You're beautiful and what a wonderful world

It’s Tuesday, June 1, the day after Memorial Day. The day after we may have heard a trumpet rendition of “Taps.” The day after laying bouquets on graves and trying to leave painful memories to rest while holding onto the good ones. The day we just may have taken the day off to think and relax.

A friend of mine asked me to write a story about the beauty in the world. She said that everyone needs to hear they are beautiful. I thought it was fitting, the day after we are sober and consider the mortality of this all, that I write about the beauty of it all. Then I thought about Louis Armstrong, and “What a Wonderful World.” For those who didn’t know about my second favorite trumpeter right behind my son Mr. Luke, here’s a bit more about Armstrong’s life.