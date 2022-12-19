SEEDS -- You have the right to communicate

As I enter the 46th year of my life next year, my brain takes that inevitable shift as the body ages. I reflect on experiences and themes. I know I am not alone. It’s natural to notice the subject of mortality far more as one grows older.

The obit page is filled with far more familiar faces. There is always a box of sympathy cards on hand. Life is serious. Life reminds us of that.

The sobering reality of life ending does not always soak in on the farm and ranch though. Does anyone else notice this trend? There seems to be at times a very real denial of mortality and sometimes that denial leads to some major unintended outcomes when it comes to farm and ranch business planning.

If you’re in a decision-making capacity on a farm and ranch, you have something more precious than gold. You have the right to change. You have the right to communicate change. You have the right to ask questions. You have the right to go an entirely different way. You have the right to admit you don’t have all the answers. You have the right to do the very hard thing of – letting go.

In the same vein, if you are not in a leadership capacity, but have mightily contributed towards the success of a farm and ranch through your own work and contributions, you also have a right for your voice to be heard. Work ethic is of course central to farm and ranch success, but taking time from physical labor to communicate is as vital as getting fence done or preparing for harvest or planting. Attending winter meetings is a fun part of this time of year, but holding family meetings on the farm is far more important and yes, can be far more difficult too. These meetings are unique and precious to the future of your own operation. A win-win can also be taking advantage of the drive time to and from farm shows and other opportunities to talk about more than the weather.

Considering the enormity of the stressors that farm and ranch country has to deal with. The one stressor that I think can be the most debilitating or liberating is – making a choice. A choice that seemingly has so much weight that it’s often not made before it’s too late. A choice that can make all the difference in the world to the future.

Another challenge is sometimes admitting defeat, confusion, doubt, sorrow even, when expressing choices or attempting to articulate next steps. Emotions are very important to the process of making plans for the future. Often times, emotions have been kept at bay for generations. A lot of times though, emotions play a vital and creative role in expressing new ideas that may lead to even more farm success and profitability. There is a direct link between unexpressed or pent-up emotions and higher lawyer fees and other costs accrued by a family that has not communicated plans. Sudden death or debilitating accidents or disease diagnoses can change a farm or ranch overnight far more than even dramatic shifts in state, national, or world markets.

If there’s anything that we can give the next generation, it’s something my Grandma Ruth Heine modeled extremely well – she did not deny her mortality. She aged relaying to us very fully that life will end, and we need to plan accordingly and live accordingly.

We do such a disservice to the next generation heaping upon them loads of indecisions that have not been thought through on farms and ranches. The future may look entirely different across the landscape. What agriculture needs is a good look at the human part of that future and a realistic assessment of what’s really going on in their ag businesses – from a human and economic standpoint. More than likely, in every farm family, there are understandings that need to be reached. They won’t be reached if family members think they are going to live forever and then all of a sudden – they don’t.