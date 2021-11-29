Seeds -- Winter settles on the mind

That is what true love brings us to, an embrace of ourselves. And, when it’s really true, we just want to stay inside that truth and the love that accepts it fully in its glorious mess. As ugly as parts may be, at least true love exposes the truth. At least it can be spoken of freely when the inner walk is through, and we sweep what trips us up out of the way so our mouths can be fully and clearly amplified by our deepest inner voice. At least we can begin there, where we ourselves actually are, and really breathe and maybe even start to heal and live.

And maybe we can someday even taste freedom, real freedom, not the propped-up kind for podiums, politics, or propaganda. Not freedom reduced down and wrapped so “properly up” in a diluted, “package to please” so we can present a desperate, small portion of ourselves to a watered-down world not really walking with us anyway. No, just simply freedom that is present wherever we are and whatever we face, a peace that releases our hearts of the murderous noose of guilt.

That’s the inner walk I am on. An absolutely broken path in places, but a path, as sordid as it may be – survived. So, despite the cold force of reality, the windows are thrown open now from the inside out. The cobwebs still sway in my eyes as I straighten out what I can. The dust swirls about me. The mirror is cracked. But that’s where I start, the only place I really can, from within the real me. When winter settles in the mind, only time and truth will set one free.