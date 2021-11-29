Seeds -- Winter settles on the mind

When you no longer want to drench words with sugar and laden them with fool’s gold, you know you have entered yourself fully. It’s when winter settles on the mind in this timeline of life, in season and in stature too.
It has happened to me. I walk far more inward now, the only way out is from within. I caught my own breath and sucked myself inside. I have had enough straining to gasp for air in this half-life I try to pull off outside of me.
I am swinging on thick waves of my internal cobwebs and choking on layers upon layers of decisions in piles of dust. I have nearly drowned in weeping wounds that have not healed.
Still, I am also approaching that mirror inside me, the one behind the stale, heavy drapes of unspoken portions of my life. I have taken my palm and am beginning to make a circle in the soiled glass from the raw stuff of life that pounds and pounds until we wrestle away from it. I have started to take the rags from the pile of deeds and am working through what is left of their stories. I am not striving for glimmering, spotless results because fighting through the imperfect streaks is really the only way to that stark view of my truth.
Yes, here I stand. I am ready to allow the pieces to fall and chip away at the remaining barriers on my inner journey, to even feel the burn of natural light as it shines upon and lays completely bare even the most distasteful scars.
That is what true love brings us to, an embrace of ourselves. And, when it’s really true, we just want to stay inside that truth and the love that accepts it fully in its glorious mess. As ugly as parts may be, at least true love exposes the truth. At least it can be spoken of freely when the inner walk is through, and we sweep what trips us up out of the way so our mouths can be fully and clearly amplified by our deepest inner voice. At least we can begin there, where we ourselves actually are, and really breathe and maybe even start to heal and live.
And maybe we can someday even taste freedom, real freedom, not the propped-up kind for podiums, politics, or propaganda. Not freedom reduced down and wrapped so “properly up” in a diluted, “package to please” so we can present a desperate, small portion of ourselves to a watered-down world not really walking with us anyway. No, just simply freedom that is present wherever we are and whatever we face, a peace that releases our hearts of the murderous noose of guilt.
That’s the inner walk I am on. An absolutely broken path in places, but a path, as sordid as it may be – survived. So, despite the cold force of reality, the windows are thrown open now from the inside out. The cobwebs still sway in my eyes as I straighten out what I can. The dust swirls about me. The mirror is cracked. But that’s where I start, the only place I really can, from within the real me. When winter settles in the mind, only time and truth will set one free.