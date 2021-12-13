Seeds -- Why they changed

“Less is more with all of this,” Sandy went on to explain. “Trust Mother Nature that she knows what she is doing. Trust nature’s processes. It’s about best management practices – not everyone has to be organic, but they should use the best management practices they can over chemicals.”

“Regenerative Ag,” seems too much of a label for farmer Brian Brhel’s free-thinking mindset, but he gets it. “I guess people need labels. You can get placed in these ‘boxes’ and I know why. It’s because people want to associate with some type of direction. What comes to mind for me though is we are simply following ‘nature’s guide’ and natural processes. No matter how you want to label that, it’s about observation and using your brain.”

“I thought he was crazy at first,” Ginger Emmons admitted about her husband Jimmy making changes on the farm. “After he had the first cover crop, he said he was going to sow seed right through it and I said, ‘There’s no way it’s going to work.’ But I was sold after that first year.”

“The quality of products we are raising has been affected by how we have treated our soil,” Jimmy Emmons said in closing. “That is a big hurdle to try and see at first and fully understand. But making changes like these on the farm is a life changer. Once you see it, it’s like, ‘Holy cow, why haven’t I done this sooner?’ Don’t be afraid to fail. I really like that saying. Be afraid not to try.”