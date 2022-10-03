Seeds -- Where there's a Will, there's a McCoy

In the 1880s, William McCoy settled in Nebraska. Later on, Vance McCoy’s father was named after his grandpa. Today, McCoy’s grandson has William as his namesake as well. While the honor of the name William has been passed down through generations on the McCoy family farm near Elsie, Neb., a will to always ask questions and change for the better is living on too.

In 1988, when McCoy was 16, his father passed away, leaving he and his mom Maggie to manage the farm. When McCoy was growing up, the family raised mostly corn and operated a cow/calf operation. Today, he and his wife Ronda’s two grown sons, Tyler and Tanner, farm as separate managers of their own endeavors. McCoy continues raising corn and soybeans, but he has also found a passion for soil health and regenerative agriculture. In addition to the farming business, McCoy also started Triple Creek Cover Crops, named for the three creeks that still cross the family farm. His daughter, Meredith, helps with the cover crop business.

McCoy’s sons returning around 2012, was one of the reasons he began to seriously look at changing the farm, “I had bought my farm when I was 30, and when I was 40 had the sons coming back to farm with me already. We had to find a new way to make that work. We had to look at the expenses in a different way as well as our risk. That is when I really fast-forwarded into a new way of doing things.”

McCoy wasn’t novice at seeking out new ideas though. He had been inquisitive his entire life, “I was always one to ask questions. When I very first started farming even, it’s kind of funny, but the first planter I bought was set up to do ridge till. I didn’t know anything about it. But then I learned how. Ridge till at the time was different from what most people were doing those days.”

“It’s kind of interesting, one of my first experiences with ‘regenerative ag’ was when I was custom planting for a guy,” he went on. “I really noticed everything was different on his farm and I asked him a lot of questions. He was a dryland farmer and had been no-till for a long time. One day we got three-and-a-half inches of rain, and I asked him, ‘When do you think we will be planting again?’ He said, ‘This afternoon if it dries out enough.’ I didn’t believe him, but we were planting corn into wheat stubble that afternoon.”

Seeing how the basic practice of no-till led to more moisture efficiently soaking into the soil, McCoy was hungry to learn more, “We are mostly growing corn and soybeans still, but I have added a lot of things into the rotation. I grow cover crop seed and one of the most interesting plants I like to grow is hairy vetch. I guess I was blazing my own trail with vetch around here and it can really be a gold mine if you do it right.”

“We have integrated the cover crops very well on the irrigated land and on dryland are finding some success and still trying to work on that. The biggest success on dryland is planting multi-species and custom grazing some of my sister’s husband’s cows,” he added. “Our spring grazing mix is based with oats and will have forage peas and usually some kind of brassicas. I especially like turnips, rapeseed, and radishes. The summer mix is a forage sorghum of some type, millets, cow peas (for drought tolerance), Sunn Hemp and safflower. When the cows start eating the safflower, it’s time to move them. I like using that plant as an indicator for grazing. Our overwinter mix is always based with rye and usually forage collards because they will survive a little deeper into the winter.”

Where there’s a will, there’s a way is a theme underlying the persistence of the McCoy family. He credits his parents and grandparents for being ever-forward-thinking, something he knows not everyone has in their farm business situation, “Usually what I hear is, ‘I want to try new things, but dad won’t let me.’ I try and say, ‘Well surely dad will let you have at least a pivot corner or small plot to experiment on.’”

“I had a guy kind of trolling me on the internet,” McCoy said in closing. “He kept saying, ‘You can’t do that.’ He did that over and over on my posts about cover crops and new practices until I asked him, ‘Why not?’ When I asked him that, I never heard from him again. Asking questions and getting answers will get us someplace. Don’t preach. Ask questions. It’s the best way to learn from somebody.”