SEEDS -- What are we going to make better today?

Several years ago, I learned something new about agriculture. The agriculture I had written about for more than a decade prior to learning the good news about farmers and ranchers finding a better way. It was like this good news has been held from us or even censored. I wanted to learn why. Now it has been nearly 20 years of professionally and personally cleaving myself to the topics infiltrating and inspiring all things around agriculture. The topics that have literally defined every aspect of my life.

At one ignorant point during my “blinders completely on” early journalism, public relations, and farm advocacy career, I wrote glowing stories about an agriculture that had actually run amok in many areas.

I wanted to believe in the glossy propaganda promising to “feed the world.” I wanted to believe ag corporations and land grant universities were all pristine in their pursuit to do what’s best for the ol’ people down on the farm. I now have a crystal, clear perception of both radical edges of the ag spectrum and somewhere in the vast middle are many right answers. I will begin with what I started learning more than a decade ago: we are sucking the resources that will save us dry – human, plant, animal, water, soil, and air. Of course, my few decades of awareness is minuscule compared to others with eyes wide open who have been focused on conservation for generations. Here I am now though compelled deeply every day that I have to do something. Yet, it so often feels daunting and like I am writing from the depth of a deaf wilderness.

What I absolutely know is the soil is depleted nearly everywhere. Yet, there are also new practices to restore the soil and natural resources being implemented from sea to shining sea and across the world. However, we have acres upon acres to go. Also, some aquifers are not facing dire lowering levels of water; however, they are facing serious water quality issues. In many other areas across this very state, as well as the nation and world, wells have indeed run dry. I have leaned my hand on the skeletal remains of these pivots. I have watched the dust blow all around them. I have watched farmers fall to their knees desperately looking for a seed to sprout. It doesn’t matter in those areas if winds blow those pivots over. They cannot use them … ever, again.

Some egos are too conditioned from having the privilege of water their entire lives, to see the blatant fact that while their aquifers may replenish right now, the world will be vying and is vying for their water. The mandates and laws will come. There are plans being made. I have heard those plans spoken about. The wars will come too if we don’t wise up.

I had no idea the offense people would take to saying “no” to so many synthetic inputs (a long list that has now been proven to cause cancer and many other health issues). Why is saying yes to practices such as mob grazing cattle, growing cover crops, diversifying crops and livestock, planting more trees and perennials, protecting pollinators, and preserving water and soil resources so offensive to some? Can “progressive farming” evolve from pouring the coals to everything and pushing our natural resources to the limits, to instead a vision for agriculture where true stewardship in word and deed is most admired?

Cooperation. Dedication. Hard work. Care. Concern. Community. Love. Life. Liberty. I still believe in these things. But some of the archaic ways we pursue trying to achieve those ideals are not leading to the outcomes we expected. We are sucking precious resources dry. So many moms are tired. So many dads are worn out. Grandparents, wanting to help and make up for the time they lost with their own kids, are raising grandchildren. Many banks are stagnant and lack creativity in what they loan money for and what they don’t because they have lost touch for a host of reasons. The government is clearly losing it, blinded by greed, imbalance, and inequality embedded in the foundation from the very start. Decisions are not being made. The blame game reigns supreme and “status quo” has no status anymore. And here we all are standing in the status that is real life.

There is hope neighbors. I absolutely know because I have seen the light from the gutter and I am walking a bit broken, but far more self-assured with an actual backbone, to the healing haven of the garden we can all share.

What is the meaning of life? The next generation all around gives life meaning. I believe in them. I believe in something better. I believe we can do something about it before it’s too late. So, my very able neighbors here and worldwide, what are we going to make better today? Because we can, or we won’t. It’s up to us.