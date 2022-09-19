Seeds -- We're holding souls

One thing I have always done is look for other people in faces. I will tell you what I mean. After mom died when I was four, I had this keen sense of loss. It’s a sorrow a child just can’t take, so I think what happens is we’re always looking, seeking and striving to know. We’re looking at people holding souls.

It just started to come naturally for me. I would see moms and dads in other people’s faces. Because, in a lot of ways, I lost both mom and dad when mom died. When we lose people, we lose a portion of ourselves. But, we keep a portion too. I call that portion, holding their soul.

It’s the part of them we carry with us, some likeness of them that beams through us. That’s what I became really good at seeing when I was just a little kiddo. I would see people in other people and how that all works out.

I especially focused on daughters and sons who looked like their mothers. It was a natural thing to do, since it was a mother I had lost. I would marvel at the chance they had to stand next to their moms and see the ways they likened them. Maybe it was the brightness of their spirit through their eyes. Maybe the shape of their nose or curve of their cheeks.

I would just naturally see their moms beaming through them and think, “They are so lucky to see themselves in each other’s eyes. They are so lucky to relate in that way. How divine to get the chance to view the other holding a portion of their souls.”

So it goes with families and DNA, that divine map we pass down from one generation to another. While I am impressed that science affords us the chance to know more about this map, I lean more on something innate and ancient. Something we’ve always known, that we are holders of souls.

I reside at the midpoint of that journey now. That fast-moving point. But a flash, a mist really … souls just swiftly passing through other souls. That’s why it becomes ever so important to hold our own in this world. By our own, I mean the children we have if we are blessed to have them.

The family too, those we can. And the other souls who come traveling through, who love us and know us in different ways. Some souls know us more fully than others, but all are unified in the absolute fact that we are simply souls trying to hold our own, hold it together, and just hold on.

That’s why I call it holding souls. Because that’s what I naturally do. I see your mothers and fathers, your children, and family in you. It’s such a joy for me to see too. I think how incredible it is to have the chance to view the genetic twist standing before you.

There are others like me who didn’t get that chance to look deep into their mom’s eyes and dive into what they see of themselves there. But I certainly have had the chance to do that now with my own children. They most likely think I am just a bit strange when I sometimes stare at them and consider the profound miracle of it all. Here I am and all I did was give birth to them. These lights I get to see grow, divinely formed in my womb. It’s beyond comprehension to me.

I hope they see a time I won’t, far outliving me. Far outliving this particular time as they venture into times of their own. I hope their souls hold on long enough to see themselves in someone else. Someone else they will also hold and who will hold their soul too and walk into another time far beyond this one.

Yes, it’s the season of soulfulness for me. I have never liked the scary, no goblins and ghouls for me. Life can be scary enough.

The darkness I do embrace though. It’s cause for pause and a time when the light is appreciated more.

Basking in cooler air, it’s a time to view more clearly the warm, glow of souls in others. A time when life shows it dies, but also lives on. Hold on ever so tightly too. It’s only for a miraculous second, we get the chance to hold souls.