SEEDS -- We have to do something -- so, they did!

Kim Wells looked at her husband Steve in the early 2000s, and they both agreed, “We have to do something about the farm.”

That something, became a business the Wells have built literally from the soil up after transforming their traditional row crop farm to an organic, grass-fed beef operation raising meat and selling direct to customers. The road to Barnard Processing LLC based out of Barnard, Mo.. and their regenerative cattle business took a lot of travels and a few tests along the way to get there. Wells (whose maiden name is Heltzel) began, “When I was a child, I had a Potawatomi Grandmother and Dutch Grandfather – it was all about growing and planting.”

“My father worked in the high iron business and then he drove truck for awhile. He actually ended up working at various nuclear facilities working shut down, turnarounds,” she went on. “We would be in a location nine or 10 months. I went to 10 different schools before graduating high school. Every summer, we went to Michigan and spent time with our grandparents, helping with their five-acre garden that supplied food for the family and a store. My grandparents had some livestock too – hogs and beef.”

Wells also had a career that took flight, literally, as a flight attendant for Reno Air, “In 1986, I decided I needed to plan on something for the future too. I was in this area of Missouri and saw my first 40 acres, bought it, and then spent very little time there. Every fall, I came out about a month. Then, in 1999, I moved here full time and bought the additional 80 acres next to me.”

“I also met the most amazing farmer – Steve Wells, my husband. Steve is a fourth-generation farmer from right here,” she happily recalled. “We were row crop farmers at the time with a cow-calf operation. We grew soybeans, corn, winter wheat, oats – just the typical ‘apply,’ ‘apply,’ ‘apply,’ and left with not much style farming.”

“In 2002-2003, we lost quite a bit on the row crop side and spent one evening looking at each other saying, ‘Hey, we’ve got to do something.’ We did a lot of talking about what we saw for the future of farming and agriculture and made our plans to go organic and raise all cattle as well as sell meat direct. That’s when we started. It took until 2006 until we could sell our first beef as meat. I thought we were going to starve to death – so did the kids,” she said.

Ever since, they are holding tried and true to the farm to fork movement, “This is what’s important, building up local supplies. The only way to do that is if you have access to a meat processing facility. We had issues getting meat processing appointments back to 2016. Then, in 2019, we bought this ancient facility that has been here since 1939 in the town of Barnard. So yeah, we refurbished it. This month, we will have been open two years exactly.”

Jumping through hoops and finding a way is exactly what Steve and Kim are willing to do to provide a quality beef product and to also build community, “Another cool thing about this place is half of our staff live in Barnard with a population of 239 people, and the rest of us live within 15 minutes.”

While the environment for raising grass-fed beef has been mostly a positive one, the acceptance of this style of agriculture has not always been well received, “We have been so shut out it’s not even funny. I have been laughed out of every bank in a 400-mile radius. I was called the ‘hippie tree hugger’ for years. You know, I would hear, ‘How dare I speak about grass-fed beef when only cornfed does it for me?’ Yet we’ve proven it.”

“You know, we need to stand strong on local food supplies, whether that be here or worldwide,” she said. “Locally produced food needs to be brought back to the communities. The consolidation that has taken over all our industries is one of the most detrimental things I have ever seen quite truthfully. You know, I know it sounds like I am trying to be on stage at a pageant – (I have never been in a beauty pageant either). But I am going to say it anyway, I can still really hope for world peace. There you have it. I want world peace.”

One day, one person, one acre, and one good cut of quality beef at a time is the route Wells plans to take to get there. Follow this family agricultural endeavor at: www.facebook.com/BarnardProcessing/.