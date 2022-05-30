Seeds -- Warm memories, frozen in time

I remember the plop of the frozen orange juice sliding into a glass pitcher. The plopping sound made me happy in anticipation. I was happy to be with Grandma Laura Tonniges and happy to be with cousins. I was also happy to be in her tiny apartment in Osceola, Neb., with just enough room for all the love a child needs.

I remember writing notes to her because she couldn’t hear. Notes like, “I love you Grandma.” I wanted to make sure she knew. She made sure we knew we were loved too. A tall, trustworthy source of constant love. That was Grandma Laura. Simple, hardworking, and true.

Grandma Laura raised her siblings after her mother died in childbirth. She ran a farm too. I know it was hard for her, but she was beautifully sound in stature with a smile on her face in old photographs surrounded by chickens and chores.

I am certain she worked every day of her life. Work was survival. She cooked and cleaned and everything else. After her siblings were grown, she also raised children of her own with Grandpa Albert Tonniges – my mother Lorraine, Aunt Norma, Aunt Opal and Uncle Roger.

She had busy, strong feet and legs because I rarely saw her not standing. I especially remember her standing next to Jenny and I making pies or cookies and pressing a dot of flour on our noses. I remember the thin layer of flour she allowed me to spread on the countertop before another plopping sound I recall. This time it was dough, not orange juice, falling into a lovely, round heap, ready to be rolled.

I could try and roll the dough, but she finished the process every time. She had a magic way of being able to stretch it further than I could. She was expert at stretching everything – money, things, and time. She didn’t have many material things, but she had loads of wisdom, endurance, and experience and that’s more precious than anything else.

I think of her when I clean my house. I remember hearing that she would say, “You need to clean from the corners in.” She took a lot of pride in what she had and cared for it with all she had. Jenny and I both have a knack for keeping things pretty tidy and we have Grandma Laura as one lady to thank for that skill, among others too.

I miss Grandma Laura. I miss those sights and sounds. How stunning she looked in blues and purples. My favorite colors too. She loved us and she liked watching the Dukes of Hazzard and basketball. Shows with enough action to make up for her hearing loss.

I think she died of a broken heart after losing mom. So many say it’s not the right order of things to lose a child. I agree. But I guess God doesn’t. So be it. I think that’s something Grandma Laura might say, “So be it.” And then she would move on. Because move on we must.

I miss the sound of her smiling voice, and the plop of frozen orange juice into a glass pitcher. The bump of the wooden spoon hitting the sides as she mixed up a small treat with a huge serving of love. It’s the simple things. Grandma Laura made simple look so easy, but I know it was very hard. Still, beyond hard, there’s always a heaping of good too. So, here’s to Grandmas’ houses, frozen orange juice and warm memories, frozen in time.