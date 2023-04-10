When hail pummeled the community of Utica last summer, the siding on many homes was shredded, shingles were tattered, and windows were broken all over town. The Struble house didn’t escape the storms either, but replacing battered exterior walls wasn’t the most important next step on the family’s list – replanting the garden came first.

Gardening is an understatement for Amanda Struble and her husband Josh’s “urban farm” that spans nearly every inch of their backyard and a good portion of their front yard too. For them, it’s about love for the land and growing food for their three children – Kimber, Heckler and Barrett. It’s also about sharing the bounty with others and protecting all natural resources and trying hard not to be wasteful, “The boys love catching rainwater. They get excited about how much water they get in their buckets.”

“Even the landscaping is edible,” she admitted. “I want the land to all be useful and I don’t like bare spaces. Anytime you see bare ground, a weed will come. The weeds are telling us something, that ground wants to be covered. Bare ground will always try to heal itself if we don’t have something growing on it.”

Gardening was always a vital component of building a life in the small town they have called home since 2007, “I remember when Barrett was born in May, we had a longer stay in the hospital with him. But the day he came home, I planted the garden that year. Around Mother’s Day is always a good time to plant a garden.

“Living in town, you’re really only restricted by the town codes. But we are able to do so much with what we have. It’s all about the capacity that your land has to produce and trying to reach that capacity,” Struble added.

Everywhere one turns in the summertime, the landscape thrives and Struble’s face lights up as she lists some of the plants that surround her home – everything from chives to oregano, sage, rhubarb, garlic, lemon balm, lavender and mint (that has the powerful dual purpose of attracting bees and keeping mosquitos away). “I like the perennials because I don’t want to dig my landscape up every year.”

Her list of plants continues to an entire bed of annual herbs too – spicy orange thyme, tarragon, dill, basil, parsley, cilantro, rosemary and even stevia (to name a few). There’s also the vegetable garden that includes many types of tomatoes, cucumbers, asparagus, kale, lettuce, radishes, onions, beets, carrots, lima beans, cow peas, asparagus beans, green beans, sugar snap peas, cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli. “And marigolds and zinnias around the garden for a good border. I grow most of my vining plants and potatoes too at Josh’s folks who live outside of Utica because those take a lot more room.”

There’s also hardy kiwi to grow, a strawberry patch, blueberries, raspberries and Goji berries too. “All the variety has really helped the kids to eat very well and try a lot of different foods.”

The Struble children all help in the garden too and she smiles thinking back to her own formative years. “There was nothing better than running around my grandma’s house, spending two days picking green beans while they canned inside and going barefoot all summer long.”

Canning and processing their own meat are also part of the family’s chores. The couple has built a complete “summer kitchen” with all the fixings to get the job done. Josh is in charge of making all the compost and canning the pickles. They buy bulk fruit like peaches and pears to can too. You also may find Struble offering beef broth or homemade baked goods to friends and neighbors. And, this summer, even more flowers will be grown and potentially sold as fresh bouquets.

“Everywhere I look there are ideas and opportunities,” Struble admitted. “I really am a farmer at heart.”

She really is and she believes the world could use a lot more lawns turned urban farms like they strive to do, “I don’t want the things my parents and grandparents knew how to do to get lost. All of this is something really quite simple and so very rewarding. It’s really about the stewardship of the land for me and caring for what we’ve been given. I want my kids to know where their food comes from and the effort it takes to get a meal on the table.”

A labor of love indeed she said, “It’s about what we can give back to the land instead of taking away.”