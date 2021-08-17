Seeds -- Umatilla tribal members regenerating resilient seeds

“When we recently had our soil tested and the Haney soil test showed my land was sick, it really bothered me,” Wallis pointed out. “I have always heard my grandparents, my parents, and our elders talk about and be very clear on the fact that, ‘If we do not take good care of the land – Mother Earth – she cannot stay healthy enough to be able to take care of us.’ When I heard that my soil was sick, I realized I had not done my part to help Mother Earth remain healthy.”

When Wallis moved onto her property in the 1980s, she said, “We had more than 1,000 elk and we had deer that were plentiful. The elk winter grazing areas surround my property, and they used to come down in large numbers and I would sit on my porch with my cup of coffee and listen to them talk to each other, play, eat and be happy. Now we are lucky to see 200 come down and all they have left to feed on are the wheat stalks that bloat them and kill them.”

“I have watched too many elk die upon my property and it sickens me to see our animals suffer,” Wallis went on. “This hit me hard this year and it made me realize that I have not done my part taking care of the earth and the soil. I have also not created enough feed or have the proper feed available that the animals need to be healthy and live and grow so that when we have our hunting, they can sustain us.”