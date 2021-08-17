Seeds -- Umatilla tribal members regenerating resilient seeds

Katherine Minthorn, Paula Wallis, and partners – Mark French and Andrea Hall, all reside on the Umatilla Indian Reservation near Pendleton, Ore. They are deeply unified in heart, mind, and spirit when it comes to a genuine desire to improve the health of their land, plants, animals, and people. Their goal is to share their journey to move others to restore and regenerate soils to a resilient state in their Tribal communities and across the world.
“If you own land, you have to do something positive with it,” Minthorn said passionately. “If you want the land to be healthy and viable, that means regenerative agriculture – restoring the resilient functions of the soil.”
This is the beginning of their unique stories of change through soil resiliency. The group does not think they are the first to recognize change is needed, nor do they want to be the last. What they do know about making decisions about the natural resources in their care is the following, as Hall said, “We are always taught, comply, comply, comply. Not anymore.”
Recently, Minthorn – a Technical Assistance Specialist (TA) for the Intertribal Agriculture Council (IAC), led these Native landowners to test their soil by Ward Laboratories based out of Kearney, Neb. The Haney Test is outlined by the Ward Lab as follows, “The Haney Test goes beyond other soil tests and tells how biologically active or how ‘alive’ soil is. It tracks the biological activity of soil over time, identifying health and indicating available nutrients.”
“When we recently had our soil tested and the Haney soil test showed my land was sick, it really bothered me,” Wallis pointed out. “I have always heard my grandparents, my parents, and our elders talk about and be very clear on the fact that, ‘If we do not take good care of the land – Mother Earth – she cannot stay healthy enough to be able to take care of us.’ When I heard that my soil was sick, I realized I had not done my part to help Mother Earth remain healthy.”
When Wallis moved onto her property in the 1980s, she said, “We had more than 1,000 elk and we had deer that were plentiful. The elk winter grazing areas surround my property, and they used to come down in large numbers and I would sit on my porch with my cup of coffee and listen to them talk to each other, play, eat and be happy. Now we are lucky to see 200 come down and all they have left to feed on are the wheat stalks that bloat them and kill them.”
“I have watched too many elk die upon my property and it sickens me to see our animals suffer,” Wallis went on. “This hit me hard this year and it made me realize that I have not done my part taking care of the earth and the soil. I have also not created enough feed or have the proper feed available that the animals need to be healthy and live and grow so that when we have our hunting, they can sustain us.”
Hall and French also want to move beyond commodity crop production into food production, such as fresh vegetables, for their community. They are exploring livestock production as a future possibility as well.
“It’s a mental health issue too,” Hall said about improving soil health. “It makes a difference; the land is mine now and I have a personal passion more ignited now. I want to use my social work background to make a difference here with the land.”
Hall said healing the soil is a way, “to heal trauma in the body and a way to heal pain and grief.”
“I feel like it’s a movement for me,” French relayed as well. “I am at the point, once we get a plan going, that I can go to Tribal people and tell them they need to invest in these types of efforts, and this is where the investment needs to go to improve the lives of all Tribal people.”
Minthorn simply wants to ensure generational wisdom is not lost, “My maternal grandfather was one of the last Indian farmers on this reservation. We were raised in my grandparents’ home. It’s not uncommon for there to be two to three generations in one home. The first 12 years of my life we were in a three generational home. I was truly blessed to have my grandparents in the same home with me as I was growing up. That’s where I believe the seeds of agriculture were planted in me.”
“When I talk to people, I tell them I am trying to make sure my grandchildren are going to survive,” Minthorn said soberly. “People side-eye me at times. No, I am not sick with cancer or dying, but I know how fast life goes by. I am 64. My 40s and 50s have gone by in a blink of an eye. I want the next generation to have the potential to take care of themselves and feed themselves. I am trying to pick up where my dad and grandfather left off.”