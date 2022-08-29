SEEDS -- True Blue

“FFA Jacket Gives Confidence to Members,” is the headline of the August edition of the True Blue Nebraska News – a publication of the Nebraska FFA Foundation. I noticed it’s that time of year again, when supporters send their donations to the Blue Jackets. Bright Futures. campaign.

I first saw these blue jackets at the York County Fair, and who could forget John Mellencamp’s 1985 hit song with the sobering undertone of the Farm Crisis – “Rain on the Scarecrow.” There was Mellencamp in front of a tall stack of hay bales, with his FFA jacket on, lamenting the sweeping loss of the nation’s family farms.

The blue jackets continue and so does this important program, covering the cost of a jacket for an enthusiastic future FFA member. What is important about this program is far more than a piece of clothing. It’s a classy, blue uniform to wear in the pursuit of their goals in an organization promoting all things agriculture, and life skills even more.

While I was not a member of the FFA, I was always a huge fan. Today, I am even more so, as I watch the diversity of an ever-growing organization. In Nebraska, there are over 12,000 FFA members in 209 FFA chapters. In the U.S., there are over 735,000 members and over 8,800 FFA chapters.

If you have never attended a Nebraska State FFA Convention in Lincoln, it’s a sight to see. What’s inspiring is the interaction of students from all different walks of life, learning from one another.

Today, my own daughter wants to follow in her dad’s footsteps. She also wants to farm and wear the blue jacket he had a chance to wear. She also has a mom who looked at agriculture through a different set of lenses – outside the inner ag circle of York County.

Combined, those roots will provide, (God willing) the wings she needs to fly in the direction of her own dreams. Wearing a blue jacket is helping thousands suit up for life. Life that has the potential to be based upon the foundation of a healthy, vibrant agriculture. That future will be up to those involved in FFA and those outside the organization who are willing to learn from each other, grow and lead.

The True Blue Nebraska News also relayed the need for support of the jacket program is more than ever. There is a wealth of hope out there with students who simply want to pursue membership in an organization they know is a positive and life-enhancing opportunity.

“In 2021, nearly 700 FFA members applied for a jacket through the Blue Jackets. Bright Futures. program. With the continued growth of agricultural education and FFA programs in Nebraska combined with the increased costs to purchase an FFA jacket, we expect the need to continue to grow.”

Let’s meet that need fellow Nebraskans because it impacts everyone who eats and that’s all of us. Check out www.neffafoundation.org for all the ways you can help the Blue Jackets. Bright Futures. program. Thank you for considering the gift of confidence to an eager young person brimming with potential.