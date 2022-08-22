SEEDS -- To my future generations

Not long ago, I urged a very reluctant Del Ficke – manager of Ficke Cattle Company and founder of Graze Master Genetics® to develop a legacy letter. This is but a portion of my interview with Ficke, but I wanted to share some high points to help us all, wherever we may be, to consider our life legacies. Share your stories. They matter, so very much. Here is an excerpt from Ficke’s letter:

“To my future generations who will come far after I am gone, here are some of the realities of carrying on a true family farming operation. Remember, the key is the family. This personal family story begins with my father Kenneth who was always putting himself aside, so we would have a better life. His secret was simple – a life-long commitment to clearly communicating to all of us how we were the most essential part of keeping the farm going. We were his legacy, not the land and the livestock, but rather the family he loved so much.”

“In the early 80s, dad and mom told my sisters and me to come around the table. They had a plan, and we were part of the plan. It was fair and equitable in that it was based on each of our level of involvement in the farming operation. There were no issues because we were all there to ask questions and we respected what they were saying because it was coming from our mom and dad’s mouths, not a piece of paper after they were gone. Their hearts and minds were in front of us, sharing their dreams and desires. As siblings, there was no going back on that because we all loved each other, respected one another, and trusted their plans were what was best.”

“Constant change and passing down responsibility has been the difference maker in our family. Growing up, my father sent me all over the country to learn about cattle and agriculture. When I was 20 years old at Thanksgiving, my dad announced to everyone, ‘Del will be in charge of the farming operation starting tomorrow morning.’ Dad hadn’t told me that prior to the public announcement. I understand why now. Dad would often mention stories about neighbors with sons 50 to 80 years-old with no clue when the father passed away how to run the farm.”

“My father’s decision to hand over the reins early to me doesn’t mean that it didn’t come without a lot of stress. There was no more co-signing of notes. It was my business to run – profits and losses.”

“Our family history in our area of the world starts in 1860, when Johann Ficke made the trip from Germany to settle in the United States. After first arriving in Wisconsin, he eventually found a beautiful spot a mile west of Pleasant Dale, Neb. to homestead. In 1888, Johann purchased the farm I grew up on for my great-grandfather H.F. and his wife Annette when they got married. H.F. and Annette had four sons and two daughters – my grandpa Adolph, Frank, Fred, Hank, Mary, and Helen. Adolph and Lana had three children – Clifford (who tragically died at the age of three), my father Kenneth, and a daughter Ellen.”

“To this day, we are farmers and cattlemen – that is the core of our family’s agricultural history. At the center of the story is family. We all live close to one another. My sisters Janet, Rhonda, and Jolene live within a section of myself, wife Brenda and our daughter Emily. My mother, Beverly, lives just across the lawn right next to our house. Our son Austin, his wife Alyssa and their daughters, Attley, Hayden, and Olivia, live in the farmhouse right next to us.”

“I built our farming operation to 7,000 acres of farmland and pastures. I did this through relationship building and learning to adopt new practices to create more efficiencies. One of those practices was no-till in 1987. I have held other careers both within and outside agriculture as well. Today, we run an approximately 600-acre farm that I rent from my mom who continues to have life use. We started implementing cover crops on our operation. We also took row-crop acres and put them into season-long cover crop grazing scenarios to ensure our native pastures are performing at their maximum potential.”

“The family and their talents and gifts are the most precious resources on the farm and ranch. The land must be worked for and is not guaranteed; however, the creativity of the next generation can keep the farm and Ficke Cattle Company going with new ideas and dreams.”